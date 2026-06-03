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Health CS Aden Duale to brief Parliament on sector concerns

By Ronald Kipruto | Jun. 3, 2026
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Health Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale. [File,Standard]

The Health Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, has been summoned by Parliament on Wednesday to provide an update on the sector.

The call followed concerns raised in the House by Junet Mohamed regarding the need for clarity over the misinformation circulating on various platforms.

“The Cabinet Secretary for Health, Hon Aden Duale, will appear before the National Assembly Tomorrow, Wednesday, at 2:45p.m to provide a comprehensive update on recent public health concerns and respond to questions from MPs,” said Speaker Wetangula .

The Speaker, Moses Wetangula, directed that the CS will have one hour to make his presentation, after which Members will engage him on the matter.

The health CS is expected to address, among other key concerns in the health sector is the Sh 1.7 billion deal  between Kenya and the United States for the Ebola quarantine facility.

The move by the two governments has angered most Kenyans, with some taking to the streets to express their disappointment.

Last week, the Kenya Medical Practitioners,Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) also rejected the plan calling for public participation.

They said  that the government cannot proceed with such an arrangement without public participation and full disclosure of the contents of the agreement.

The Doctor’s remarks followed a High Court ruling temporarily stopping the government from establishing or operationalising any Ebola exposure, quarantine, isolation or treatment facility in Kenya under any arrangement with the US,any other foreign government or agency.

It further stopped the government from admitting into Kenya, transferring, receiving or facilitating the entry of persons exposed to or infected with Ebola.

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