Raila's bodyguard recounts final moments during India walk

The emotional testimony by Raila Odinga’s longtime bodyguard, Maurice Ogeta, has renewed public interest in the veteran politician’s final moments, offering one of the most detailed eyewitness accounts from a person who was with him during his final morning in India
Speaking for the first time during a memorial service when Gor Mahia paid tribute at Raila’s home following their recent victory, Ogeta said Raila was undergoing routine treatment while maintaining light morning exercises at the villa where he was staying.
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