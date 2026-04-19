Nandi clergy urge opposition leaders to suspend Tuesday protests

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DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua addresses residents of Kawangware in Dagoretti, Nairobi County. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

A section of religious leaders in Nandi has urged opposition leaders to suspend planned protests over rising fuel prices.

They argued that the fuel crisis is a global issue and leaders should not politicise it to advance their selfish gains at the expense of peace and stability in the country.

Speaking at a burial in Nandi County, Bishop Paul Korir of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Nandi Diocese, urged political leaders to prioritise the nation's interests when addressing issues such as the cost of living and development.

Bishop Korir called on DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua to suspend the protests and find alternative, peaceful ways to persuade the government to lower fuel prices.

"We want to tell our leaders that this is a global issue and needs global attention. If you love our country, this is not the time to call for a strike just because we have been affected by the war between Iran and the US. And with humility we ask you to give a space for dialogue," he appealed.

Bishop Korir said that President William Ruto’s decision to reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel is a clear gesture of goodwill and a sign of compassion to ease the high cost of living, and urged leaders to set aside their political differences and unite the country amidst the economic crisis.

"The church will not be happy to add salt to an injury and cause this country to suffer again. We love and respect the opposition — you are the conscience of society and the alternative voice. But we want to ask you to say no to this strike," he affirmed.

This comes after opposition leaders, led Gachagua, announced plans for nationwide demonstrations to demand that President Ruto’s government lowers fuel prices and call for the resignation of Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, over alleged corruption and failure to stabilise fuel prices.

Political leader Dr Zaccius Kiplimo Rop, said the opposition's call for demonstrations aims to cause chaos for political reasons.

"It will not be a walk in the park when people take to the streets; the youths will clash with police, leading to injuries, and the opposition will blame the government for anarchy. Let's not lose lives to settle political scores," warned Dr Rop.