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ODM leaders push for youth inclusion ahead of 2027

By Mike Kihaki | Apr. 20, 2026
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ODM Party leader Dr. Oburu Odinga,   Kisii governor Simba Arati, Mombasa governor  Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir and Homa Bay governor Gladys Wanga during Youth Convention on April 20, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Youth empowerment and voter mobilisation took centre stage at the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) youth league meeting.

Party leader Oburu Odinga reaffirmed ODM’s commitment to inclusive growth, announcing that a portal had been opened for aspirants to apply for various seats ahead of the elections.

“We have opened a portal for those who are aspiring to contest for any position in the elections to apply. I can assure you that we will have free and fair elections under my leadership. I will ensure that we have a free and fair nomination in our party. The youth will have their share,” he said

Party chairperson Homabay Governor Gladys Wanga highlighted the importance of voter registration as a key pillar in securing political power.

She announced plans for a national youth convention and called on young people to obtain identification documents and voter cards.

“You cannot claim leadership without registering for a voter card and ID,” she said.

Wanga further revealed that legislators had set aside Sh2 billion to compensate families affected by past protests, urging the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights to expedite the process.

Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho, who described young people as the backbone of the party.

“We have to take over all seats in all regions…We will sacrifice for the party even if it means spending our resources,” he said.

Simba Arati reassured members of fair nominations, noting that internal disputes had previously weakened the party.

“There will be free and fair nomination in the party. Youth are the pillars of the party,” he said.

Busia Governor Paul Otuoma struck a firm tone, declaring that ODM would defend its political turf.

“We are not going to yield any inch of ODM territory. We will protect the party on the ground,” he said.

At the same time, leaders emphasised strategic political engagement, urging youth to understand both activism and negotiation.

Deputy Party leader and Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir called for political awareness among young people.

“There is time to get into war and time for negotiations…Power is not given, it’s taken,” he said.

Leaders urged young people to organise beyond political seasons and actively shape the country’s electoral future.

Lang’ata MP Alex Oduor stressed the need for continuous youth engagement beyond political cycles, urging leaders to support youth groups with empowerment programmes.

“We have to engage youth all the time even when there is no politics…We should look for other activities that will make us have regular meetings,” he said.

Oduor, who also declared interest in the Nairobi Senate seat, framed his bid as a response to a leadership vacuum.

“I declared interest because I saw a vacuum and we cannot allow a gap any time,” he said.

The meeting brought together a cross-section of party leaders who underscored the critical role of youth in sustaining ODM’s grassroots strength while also calling for structured engagement and economic empowerment.

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Related Topics

Orange Democratic Movement ODM Politics ODM Wrangles ODM Youth League Meeting
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