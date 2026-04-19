Ruto's playbook that is eating Orange party from the inside

President William Ruto is trudging on with his quest to drive the last few nails left on the once-mighty and impeccable ODM party as his well-organised, political machinery pummels the Orange party from all quarters, threatening its nationwide support and widening fissures in the party.
The Sunday Standard has established that the President is leveraging divisions in ODM to rejuvenate grassroots support through the old familiar networks he built in the build-up to the 2022 General Election as ODM falters.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Easter Sale Ends Tonight!
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…