Ruto's playbook that is eating Orange party from the inside

President William Ruto and ODM party leader during the ODM party's 20th anniversary celebrations. [File]

President William Ruto is trudging on with his quest to drive the last few nails left on the once-mighty and impeccable ODM party as his well-organised, political machinery pummels the Orange party from all quarters, threatening its nationwide support and widening fissures in the party.

The Sunday Standard has established that the President is leveraging divisions in ODM to rejuvenate grassroots support through the old familiar networks he built in the build-up to the 2022 General Election as ODM falters.