ODM plans youth convention to chart way forward amid rift with UDA

The tension between ODM and UDA appears to be deepening after the faction allied to Oburu Oginga announced plans for public participation to seek fresh views from their supporters on the way forward for the Orange party.
On Sunday, ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga said that the party is headed for another public participation dubbed the youth convention.
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