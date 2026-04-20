ODM plans youth convention to chart way forward amid rift with UDA

From left: ODM leaders Gladys Wanga, Simba Arati, Oburu Oginga and Abdulswamad Nassir arrive at the 2026 Special Delegates Convention at the Jamhuri Park in Nairobi, on March 17, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The tension between ODM and UDA appears to be deepening after the faction allied to Oburu Oginga announced plans for public participation to seek fresh views from their supporters on the way forward for the Orange party.

On Sunday, ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga said that the party is headed for another public participation dubbed the youth convention.