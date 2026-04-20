ODM leaders push back against dissent, reassert party loyalty

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ODM Party Leader Dr. Oburu Odinga (center) with National Chairperson Gladys Wanga (left), deputy party leaders Abdullswamad Sherrif Nassir (2nd left) and Simba Arati (right) during the ODM Youth Convention 2026 on April 20, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Leaders of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) have moved to quell internal dissent and reinforce party unity, warning against what they described as growing indiscipline and external interference as the country edges closer to the 2027 general election.

Speaking during a youth league meeting in Nairobi, party officials and elected leaders struck a defiant tone, insisting that ODM remains firmly intact despite recent political realignments and criticism from within and outside its ranks.

George Aladwa, ODM Nairobi region chairman, warned that the party would not tolerate attacks on its leadership.

“Those insulting our party leader, we will not give them space. We will defend and stand with our party leader. Whoever tries pointing a finger at him we will deal with him,” he said.

The remarks reflect simmering tensions within ODM, where some members have questioned the party’s direction, particularly regarding its cooperation framework with UDA.

However, party insiders were quick to clarify that the “broad-based government” arrangement does not dilute ODM’s identity.

Junet Mohammed, the party’s elections director, maintained that ODM remains the primary political vehicle for its members.

“People are saying we are supporting a broad-based government, but the party is ODM. Even if anyone is out for our support, he must go through the ODM party. This is a national party, not briefcase parties,” he said.

The leaders also took aim at critics, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of attempting to undermine the party’s influence.

Junet dismissed Gachagua’s criticism, arguing that ODM’s national footprint far outweighs that of emerging outfits.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris called on coalition partners to show respect, warning that ODM would not be taken “in circles.”

“Our broad-based partners respect us because we have given you respect,” she said.

Leaders called for an end to direct nominations, urging adherence to internal democratic processes.

Catherine Omanyo, the party’s Secretary General, affirmed ODM’s readiness to compete across all electoral positions.

“We are strong with zoning or no zoning. We will field all seats from the presidency to MCA until the party leader gives direction,” she said.

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho emphasised the party’s ideological roots and resilience.

"ODM is a national party. Who owns the party is the members. I was born in the party…and will continue to stand with the party,” he said.

Party leader Oburu Odinga urged unity and order within the party.

“Democracy doesn’t mean chaos but order. As a party, we want to take over power,” he said.