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ODM youth reject protests, push for Inclusion and 2027 strategy

By Mike Kihaki | Apr. 20, 2026
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ODM Party members during the party's Youth Convention 2026 at Jamhuri Grounds on April 20, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard] 

A section of youth leaders allied to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has distanced itself from planned demonstrations, opting instead to back a development-driven agenda as the party gears up for the 2027 General Election.

During a high-level meeting attended by party leader Oburu Oginga, his deputies Abdulswamad Nassir and Simba Arati, chairperson Gladys Wanga, Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho, Governor Paul Otuoma, and several MPs, the youth unveiled resolutions aimed at strengthening grassroots structures and securing greater influence within the party.

Speaking on behalf of Nairobi youth leaders, regional coordinator Mercy Akinyi said the group had resolved to shift focus from street protests to political mobilisation and voter registration.

“As Nairobi youth, we support the party leadership and will not take part in demonstrations. We want development, and youth empowerment must come through voter registration,” she said.

The youth also rejected direct nominations, calling for competitive party primaries.

They argued that all aspirants must earn their tickets through engagement with supporters.

In a memorandum described as a “strategic roadmap,” the Nairobi ODM Youth League urged strict adherence to party structures, warning that internal disorder could weaken the party ahead of 2027.

They also called for the establishment of reconciliation mechanisms to unify leaders.

The group reaffirmed its loyalty to the party’s top leadership, highlighting Oburu Oginga as a senior figure whose counsel should be respected.

At the same time, they demanded meaningful inclusion in decision-making processes, insisting that youth wings should not be treated as peripheral units.

“The youth league must be integrated into all campaign and execution committees,” the statement read.

Young Captains initiative chairperson Roselyne Alionya urged leaders to recognise the role of young mobilisers when opportunities arise, emphasizing the need for empowerment and representation.

Other speakers underscored the importance of internal democracy and safeguarding ODM’s political base. Ward youth chair Waziri said the party remains open to cooperation with like-minded partners but cautioned against rushed agreements.

Kibra youth leader Derrick Odhiambo called for free and fair nominations, while Jerald Owuor of the Comrade Chapter advocated for mentorship and increased representation of young leaders across party organs.

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Related Topics

ODM Politics ODM Youth League ODM Youth League Meeting ODM Youth Rejects Demos
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