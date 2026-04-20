'You have my blessings' - Gachagua to Gen Zs

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Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at Progas, Maragua in Murang’a County during a political rally on April 19, 2026. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has thrown his weight behind planned Gen Z protests set for Tuesday, framing the demonstrations as a constitutional expression of public discontent while cautioning the government against heavy-handed responses.

Speaking during an interview on K24 on Monday, Gachagua described the youth as central to Kenya’s future and defended their right to take to the streets.

His remarks come amid rising tensions over the cost of living, particularly fuel prices, which have sparked widespread frustration among young Kenyans.

“The Gen Z are good children. I care for them, pray for them; they are the saviour of this country. If they decide to take to the streets, they have my blessings because I think they are wonderful,” Gachagua said.

The anticipated protests follow a wave of youth-led mobilisations that have increasingly shaped Kenya’s political discourse.

Over the past year, Gen Z activists have emerged as a vocal force, using both digital platforms and street demonstrations to demand accountability, economic reforms, and transparency in governance.

Their activism echoes a broader trend across the region, where young populations are pushing back against economic hardship and political exclusion.

Gachagua emphasized that while protests are a legitimate tool for civic engagement, lasting change would ultimately be achieved through the ballot.

“The real transformation will take place at the ballot box next year. The tool of change is their voting card that will bring meaningful change in the country,” he said, urging young people to channel their energy into electoral participation.

At the same time, the former deputy president sharply criticised the government’s handling of previous demonstrations, accusing security agencies of using excessive force.

“All I need to ask the government is that if the youth decide to come out to protest, please don’t kill them. They have a right under the Constitution to express themselves,” he said.

He alleged that earlier protests were marred by violence orchestrated through collaboration between police and criminal elements.

“Last time they came out, the government organised to beat them up…let the strategy not recur,” Gachagua claimed, adding that “goons were working together with police” to infiltrate demonstrations, loot businesses, and discredit protestors.

The government has previously denied such claims, maintaining that security operations are aimed at maintaining law and order and protecting property during demonstrations.

However, rights groups have in the past raised concerns over the use of force by police during protests, calling for accountability and adherence to constitutional safeguards.

Gachagua also linked the protests to unresolved economic grievances, noting that recent adjustments in fuel prices fell short of public expectations.

“What has happened is just a concession of Sh9. All other demands remain outstanding,” he said, adding that opposition leaders would meet to reassess the situation and advise supporters on the next course of action.

His remarks signal a growing alignment between sections of the political opposition and youth-led movements, even as organisers of the protests maintain that their actions are largely non-partisan and issue-driven.