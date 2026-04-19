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Fresh 'maandamano' threat fuels anxiety

By Josphat Thiong’o | Apr. 19, 2026

A palpable sense of panic has gripped the government’s top brass ahead of renewed youth-led protests scheduled for Tuesday this week.

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Government in panic mode Gen Z protests over cost of living Pre-emptive VAT cuts & security deployment Opposition ultimatum on fuel, taxes
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