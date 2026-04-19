Taxes, dealers' margins keep Kenyan pump prices up in EA

A Fuel pump operator at the Rubis Petrol station along Koinange Street, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

On Wednesday morning, after petrol stations had adjusted pump prices to reflect the shock increase by Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) the night before, the retail cost of super petrol in Mombasa was at similar levels with that of Kigali.

Super petrol at the port city of Mombasa was retailing at Sh203.69, which is similar to the retail cost of super petrol in Kigali where it has been retailing at Sh203 (2,303 Rwandan Francs) since April 1.