Nairobi police boss says planned protests over fuel prices illegal

Audio By Vocalize

Nairobi Regional police Commander Issa Mohammud says he has not received formal notice of planned protests over fuel prices. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

Uncertainty now clouds planned protests over fuel prices in Nairobi on Tuesday after police said they had not received any formal notice.

This comes at a time when a section of Kenyans, particularly the GenZs, have been mobilising on social media platforms to hold a protest on April 21, 2026.

Already, some posters are circulating inviting Kenyans to join the protests to reject fuel prices following the April 14 upward review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulations Authority.

But on Friday, Nairobi police boss Issa Mohamud said no one had notified his office over any protests, clarifying that the police should be notified 3 days prior to and not more than 14 days ahead of the protest citing that disorder will not be allowed.

"While it is the Inspector General of Police who speaks for the country, but for Nairobi, I have not received any notification for that and if I have not received anything, it becomes illegal, and we will deal with it because the law must be followed," Mohamed said

"We operate strictly within the law, guided by the Public Order Act and the constitution, which guarantees a right to assemble, demonstrate, present petitions peacefully and unarmed. We do not oppose or give permissions but we facilitate lawfull assemblies to ensure that the citizens exercise constitutional rights safely and without interference," the Nairobi police boss added.

However, about seven civil society groups in Nairobi have said the right to assembly should not be curtailed, asking the police to ensure those planning to hold protests should be accorded maximum security.

"Our plea is that the laws and constitution of Kenya be followed; those planning to hold the protest should ensure that they notify the police because demonstration is not illegal." Vocal Africa Chief, Khalid Hussein, noted.

"Police should also ensure anyone who wants to demonstrate is given security to exercise their right, thus we are urging the officers to stick to the constitution and ensure everyone is safe," added Hussein

The civil society groups also raised concerns over alarming cases of goonism in the country, citing that the vice was a direct invitation to chaos and anarchy as the country prepares for general elections.

They singled out the recent case where goons were allegedly used to disrupt a political rally in Kikuyu last weekend but no one has been arrested, citing that this was selective application of the law.