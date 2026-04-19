ODM orphans to chart new political path - Babu Owino

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Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna in Nakuru on April 19, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Orange Democratic Movement Linda Mwananchi faction has declared itself politically sidelined, vowing to carve out a new space after what it describes as rejection and humiliation within the party.

Speaking at PAG Sivumbini in Nakuru, Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino said the group, now referring to itself as “ODM orphans,” is driven not by bitterness but by a sense of responsibility to address the country’s pressing economic and social challenges.

“The challenges and temptations we are facing, such as a lack of school fees, high fuel prices, and the inability to pay medical expenses, have solutions through this team. We are out and ready, and we will ensure we deliberate this country,” Owino said.

He accused unnamed actors of attempting to silence dissent through intimidation, claiming their meetings and personal lives have been targeted.

“We are attacked by goons in meetings and even in our social lives. We are going to Kisumu next weekend and dare the goons to come. We will be there in peace you cannot threaten our lives. The government cannot be employing goons on its payroll,” he said.

Owino further claimed that internal divisions within ODM had left some leaders isolated.

“They wanted power, now they are demanding respect. They have humiliated us; we are unwanted in the other group. We are ODM orphans and rejects, but we are the hope of this country,” he added.

On his part, Saboti MP, Caleb Amisi, framed the group’s push as part of a broader historical struggle, linking it to Kenya’s past liberation movements.

“The first liberation was led by Jomo Kenyatta and others, the second brought multiparty democracy, and the third was led by Raila Odinga. We are now in the fourth liberation to bring back our country’s economy. This is our generational duty,” Amisi said.

The leaders also raised security concerns, with Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi alleging he had survived multiple attempts on his life.

“I have escaped death twice, once in an airplane crash, and the second time in Kisumu through goons who wanted to kill me. I want to tell those responsible that I will not be intimidated,” Osotsi claimed.

Osotsi further alleged that the attacks were politically motivated and aimed at creating ethnic divisions within the faction.

He questioned the handling of suspects linked to the alleged attack, citing what he termed selective justice.

“What kind of impunity is this? What kind of country are we in?” he posed.

Meanwhile, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna maintained his position within ODM, even as internal tensions persist.

“I am still the bona fide ODM Secretary General and Nairobi Senator. They are planning ill for us, but God has reigned,” Sifuna said.

Sifuna criticized what he described as growing intolerance and misuse of state power, including the alleged targeting of religious institutions.

“Those who rode on the church to power are now tear-gassing the church and tarnishing its name. You cannot lead us and give us development by killing us. Let Kenyans live in a country without corruption,” he said.