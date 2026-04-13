Wetang'ula, clergy raise concern over culture of hiring goons to disrupt rallies

Audio By Vocalize

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Catholic Bishop Emeritus Maurice Crowley at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Siyoi, West Pokot County, on April 12, 2026. [Osinde Obare, Standard]

Church leaders in western Kenya and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula have raised concern over the rising political violence at public rallies.

They warned that the trend threatens the democratic space ahead of 2027 General Election.

Speaking separately, the leaders said the use of goons to incite violence at rallies is steering the nation in the wrong direction.

Addressing faithful at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Siyoi, West Pokot County, Wetang’ula warned that goonism could undermine public confidence in the electoral process if left unchecked.

“The increasing incidents of political violence and intimidation must not be tolerated. They undermine the constitutional right to association and instil fear among citizens,” he said.

Catholic Bishop Emeritus Maurice Crowley accused political actors of fomenting unrest by hiring goons to disrupt rallies, saying that the trend was taking a troubling trajectory ahead of the next election.

“I challenge politicians to stop goonism and the politics of insults and division if they truly love their country,” he said.

Crowley urged Kenyans to reject violence and divisive rhetoric.

Wetang’ula urged security agencies to act decisively to restore order at political gatherings and protect citizens’ rights to assemble and participate freely in public affairs.

“The culture of goonism has no place in a democratic society. Every Kenyan must feel safe to engage in political processes without fear,” he said.

He warned young people against being incited to cause violence saying that such actions could jeopardise their futures and lead to legal consequences.

At the same time, the Speaker said that West Pokot County possesses significant untapped potential, particularly in mineral resources such as gold and limestone.

He announced that the government is progressing with the Natural Resources Benefit Sharing Bill 2022, designed to ensure communities receive fair value from local resources through a structured framework for sharing royalties from extractive industries.

Wetang’ula was accompanied by leaders, including West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin, Senator Julius Murgor, Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto, Webuye East MP Martin Pepela, County MP Rael Kasiwai, former Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha and former Governor John Lonyangapo.

The leaders criticised the opposition for disrespecting President William Ruto.

“The President is a symbol of unity and deserves respect,” said Wetang’ula.

The Speaker accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of leading attacks against the Head of State during a recent funeral service in Nyandarua.

Governor Kachapin, Kasiwai, and Pepela warned against tribal politics, insisting that national unity must come above ethnic interests.

“Kenya is bigger than any tribal leader. We will not sit back and watch leaders promote tribalism at the expense of national unity,” said Kachapin.

The leaders reaffirmed their support for President Ruto and expressed confidence in his development agenda, saying it positions him well for a second term.