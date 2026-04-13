Barasa condemns goon politics, urges tolerance after burial chaos

Audio By Vocalize

Governor Fernandes Barasa condemns hooliganism at Caroline Khamete’s funeral in Ikolomani. [Mary Imenza, Standard]

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa has urged political leaders in the county to embrace tolerance and reject hooliganism after recent volatile public meetings, calling on security agencies to respond decisively.

The governor's call comes amid the chaotic and dramatic send-off of the late Carolyn Khamete, Kakamega County Polytechnic Principal, who died two weeks ago under mysterious circumstances.

The fracas and tension erupted during the burial service at Mukoya Village in Ikolomani Constituency, moments after Kakamega Women Representative Elsie Muhanda arrived with hundreds of armed youths with Rungus, a move that triggered Governor Barasa's supporters to retaliate after it was alleged that Mrs Muhanda had plans to block the county boss from attending the burial, considering it was her home turf.

Speaking after the burial, Governor Barasa urged Ms Muhanda and other political leaders to refrain from the use of hooliganism and instead provide a conducive and peaceful environment for their competitors to sell their manifestos and deliver development to the people.

"I want to tell Mama Elsie, she has been the one on the forefront of condemning the use of goons, but today she has attended this burial accompanied by hundreds of armed goons. We are asking what the purpose of the goons is, and I am calling on police officers to investigate the Kakamega incident and question our women representative for her actions," said Barasa.

He added, "This is not a campaign time, we are calling on security agencies to crack the whip because we want leaders to focus on service delivery based on the pledges we made to our people, and we don't want leaders to politicise solemn functions like funerals ."

Barasa also condemned the assault that was meted out on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi and the hooliganism that took place in Kikuyu Consistency in Kiambu County, where goons stormed and disrupted the rally of opposition leaders urged security agencies to move swiftly and ensure all perpetrators and their sponsors are brought to book.

"I want to urge our President William Ruto to contain the ongoing hooliganism because he means well for the peace and unity of this country, so that he can focus on delivering the development he is doing across the country."

However, in defence, Ms Muhanda, who spoke after the dramatic burial send off in Ikolomani Constituency, said her people were defending themselves from people who had come to attack them.

"We condemned what has happened at this funeral, we have seen goons hoovering around and intimidating people, and what has happened because my people were defending themselves from unknown people who had come to harm them," said Muhanda.

Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali called leaders to order, urging them to refrain from using goons to disrupt the function to silence their opponents, adding that such actions should be put to an end with the help of police officers.

"What happened yesterday in Ikolomani must stop, and we should not witness it anywhere. Political leaders should respect each other and stop the use of hooliganism, and I want to call upon our Regional Police Commander to intervene and put an end to political hooliganism," said Shinali.

Kakamega County Assembly leadership, led by Speaker James Namatsi, urged local leaders to allow those in office to fulfil their pledges and deliver, and wait for the right time for campaigns.