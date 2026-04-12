Hired goons unleash terror, rob as police block Gachagua rally

Kikuyu town yesterday witnessed scenes of police heavy-handedness and alleged impunity as they disrupted a planned peaceful political meeting by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
A heavy police presence, coupled with reports of assault, teargas use and live ammunition, brought transport and economic activities to a standstill as suspected hired goons and police officers blocked Gachagua from addressing his supporters.
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