Hired goons unleash terror, rob as police block Gachagua rally

DCP Party leader Rigathi Gachagua being fitted a helmet protective gear and bullet proof vest by his bodyguard on April 11, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Kikuyu town yesterday witnessed scenes of police heavy-handedness and alleged impunity as they disrupted a planned peaceful political meeting by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

A heavy police presence, coupled with reports of assault, teargas use and live ammunition, brought transport and economic activities to a standstill as suspected hired goons and police officers blocked Gachagua from addressing his supporters.