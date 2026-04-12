MP Wanyonyi is in stable condition, Wetangula assures Kwanza constituents

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National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula (centre), Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa (second right) and Farouk Kibet at Bulimbo Catholic Church in Matungu on February 22, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula on Saturday visited Kwanza constituency in Trans-Nzoia and assured residents that their ailing MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi is in stable condition.

Wetangula, who officially opened the Sh24 million classrooms at St Francis Girls Secondary, Kolongolo, told residents that the MP would be discharged from the hospital soon.

The Speaker who was accompanied by Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa, Kenya's Representative at UN Habitant Susan Nakhumicha and Webuye East MP Martin Pepela said Wanyonyi was beginning the journey to recovery and asked residents to continue praying for him.

"I have come to assure you that your MP is recovering well and very soon he will be out of the hospital," said Wetangula.

He said he had visited the MP recently and was encouraged by his health improvement level.

"I personally visited him and some MPs also paid him a visit in India and he is recovering well," he said.

The Speaker praised Wanyonyi as a champion of development, citing the development of schools in the constituency and tarmacking of Kitale-Kolongolo- Kapkoi and Maili Saba- Centre Kwanza road.

"He is one of the dedicated leaders. Sober and non- confrontational and respected leader in Parliament,” he said.

"It is under Wanyonyi's leadership that the constituency has been able to get a tarmacked road," he added.

Wetangula pledged to closely monitor development projects in Kwanza.

"I have personally taken responsibility for overseeing development activities in the Kwanza and instructed Pepela to ensure the MP is accorded the necessary support to ensure the electorate get services," he said.

Wanyonyi is the only elected Ford Kenya MP in Trans-Nzoia and is serving his third term.

The Speaker urged residents to rally behind the MP and ignore leaders spreading falsehoods about his health status.

"I have seen some leaders spreading rumours about the health status of the MP, but ignore them. Let us pray for his recovery and discharge," he said.

Pepela said Wanyonyi's performance record should be emulated by all leaders.

The Ford Kenya leader promised to ensure the development agenda of the constituency is achieved in the absence of the MP.

"I have a lot of respect for your MP and I will ensure the development agenda of this constituency is attained," he said.