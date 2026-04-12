Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

MP Wanyonyi is in stable condition, Wetangula assures Kwanza constituents

By Osinde Obare | Apr. 12, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula (centre), Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa (second right) and Farouk Kibet at Bulimbo Catholic Church in Matungu on February 22, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula on Saturday visited Kwanza constituency in Trans-Nzoia and assured residents that their ailing MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi is in stable condition.

Wetangula, who officially opened the Sh24 million classrooms at St Francis Girls Secondary, Kolongolo, told residents that the MP would be discharged from the hospital soon.

The Speaker who was accompanied by Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa, Kenya's Representative at UN Habitant Susan Nakhumicha and Webuye East MP Martin Pepela said Wanyonyi was beginning the journey to recovery and asked residents to continue praying for him.

"I have come to assure you that your MP is recovering well and very soon he will be out of the hospital," said Wetangula.

He said he had visited the MP recently and was encouraged by his health improvement level.

"I personally visited him and some MPs also paid him a visit in India and he is recovering well," he said.

The Speaker praised Wanyonyi as a champion of development, citing the development of schools in the constituency and tarmacking of Kitale-Kolongolo- Kapkoi and Maili Saba- Centre Kwanza road.

"He is one of the dedicated leaders. Sober and non- confrontational and respected leader in Parliament,” he said.

"It is under Wanyonyi's leadership that the constituency has been able to get a tarmacked road," he added.

Wetangula pledged to closely monitor development projects in Kwanza.

"I have personally taken responsibility for overseeing development activities in the Kwanza and instructed Pepela to ensure the MP is accorded the necessary support to ensure the electorate get services," he said.

Wanyonyi is the only elected Ford Kenya MP in Trans-Nzoia and is serving his third term.

The Speaker urged residents to rally behind the MP and ignore leaders spreading falsehoods about his health status.

"I have seen some leaders spreading rumours about the health status of the MP, but ignore them. Let us pray for his recovery and discharge," he said.

Pepela said Wanyonyi's performance record should be emulated by all leaders.

The Ford Kenya leader promised to ensure the development agenda of the constituency is achieved in the absence of the MP. 

"I have a lot of respect for your MP and I will ensure the development agenda of this constituency is attained," he said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Speaker Moses Wetangula MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi Kwanza Constituency St Francis Girls Secondary
.

Latest Stories

Why parents, guardians must always keep an eye on children
Why parents, guardians must always keep an eye on children
Opinion
By Sharon Tanui
1 hr ago
Inside William Ruto's-Raila succession plan
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
1 hr ago
Kenya tightens grip on crypto with Sh500m capital rule
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Making of a scandal: How a teacher's welfare scheme became a family payroll empire
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
Making of a scandal: How a teacher's welfare scheme became a family payroll empire
Ruto: I can invite whoever I want to State House
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Ruto: I can invite whoever I want to State House
Private, safe, life-saving: Bungoma women now test for HPV at home
By Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
Private, safe, life-saving: Bungoma women now test for HPV at home
Of Sh220m succession battle and Joe Nyaga's burial wishes
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Of Sh220m succession battle and Joe Nyaga's burial wishes
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved