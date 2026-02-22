×
Kenya Kwanza meeting turned chaotic as official is roughed up

By Osinde Obare | Feb. 22, 2026
Kenya Kwanza MP Ferdinard Wanyonyi [Courtesy, meta]

Kenya Kwanza consultative meeting at Kobos Secondary school in Trans-Nzoia county turned chaotic when a Ford Kenya official was roughed up by supporters of the United Democratic Alliance.

Trouble started when Ken Juma, a political ally of Kwanza MP Ferdinard Wanyonyi, rose up to address the gathering, but Trans Nzoia women Rep Lilian Siyio stopped him.

Siyio snatched the microphone from Juma, prompting a scruffle that lasted for 10 minutes.

At one time, a female bodyguard and personal aide to Siyoi pulled and dragged Juma from the podium amid heckling from the crowd.

It took the intervention of the Ford Kenya officials, led by Colins Chenane and Aggry, to rescue Juma from the UDA supporters.

MPs, Dr Robert Pokuse (Endebess), Maurice Bissau ( Kiminini), Senator Allan Chesang, former cabinet Secretary Dr Susan Nakhumicha amd former Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa watched the unfolding events from the tent.

Kapomboi Ward Representative Kefa Were (UDA) was heard shouting 'peleka huyu mtu kwenye inatakikana, peleka yeye kwa store' ( take that man to where it requires, take him quickly to the store) as Juma was being dragged behind the tent.

We were castigated for being disrespectful to the Ford Kenya official and Siyio.

"You cannot disrespect me and women Rep. Furthermore, you are from a different ward," shouted Were.

The unfolding drama brought learning at the school to a standstill as students rushed from their classrooms to witness the incident.

Ford Kenya condemned the incident and accused UDA of intimidating the party leaders.

"We strongly condemn the attack on Juma. They are intimidating our party leaders," lamented Isaac Barasa.

Meanwhile, stakeholders in the area have protested against the use of the school for political rallies.

Kwanza parliamentary aspirant Emmanuel Waswa termed it wrong for the Kenya Kwanza government to use schools as venues for politics.

"These political rallies are disrupting learning in schools, and we want them halted," said Waswa.

