Ruto courts Gusii in 2027 poll push amid Matiang'i's rising influence

President William Ruto chats with Kisii Governor Simba Arati during a religious function in Kisii County on August 20, 2023. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto is today expected to start his four-day tour of the Gusii region, an area where the opposition has gained ground.

The President’s visit comes two weeks after it was postponed, with his allies in the Gusii community citing a busy work schedule in Nairobi.