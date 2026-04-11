Ruto targets Kisii with four-day tour

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President William Ruto chats with Kisii Governor Simba Arati during a religious function in Kisii County on August 20, 2023. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto will from Sunday embark on a four-day tour of Kisii and Nyamira counties in a renewed push to reclaim political ground in the Gusii region.

The visit, running through Wednesday, comes amid growing influence by Jubilee Deputy Leader Fred Matiang’i, who is seen as a key figure in shaping the region’s political direction ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Ruto is expected to roll out a charm offensive, banking on allies including Kisii Governor Simba Arati to rally support as he eyes re-election.

“As the Gusii community, we must speak with one voice and work with the government to secure our fair share of development,” said Arati.

Arati, once a fierce critic of Ruto and a staunch ally of ODM leader Raila Odinga, has recently aligned with the President following the formation of the broad-based government. He is now positioning himself as a key mobiliser in the region.

National Assembly Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro said the President will tour 11 of the 13 constituencies, inspect ongoing projects, launch new ones and commission completed developments.

Key highlights include a visit to Gusii Stadium, where Ruto is expected to hand over the facility to KDF for construction of a Sh900 million modern stadium, and issue a bus to Shabana FC.

The tour will also cover Nyamira County and several constituencies across Kisii, with a focus on roads, markets and other development projects.

Meanwhile, Matiang’i continues to consolidate his support base in the region after being endorsed as the Gusii community spokesperson by the Abagusii Council of Elders.

He says the Jubilee Party is rebuilding through nationwide recruitment and strategic alliances ahead of 2027.

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka maintains that Matiang’i stands a strong chance in the next presidential race, citing public dissatisfaction with the current administration.