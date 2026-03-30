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ODM's Linda Mwananchi storms Mombasa, vows 2027 win

By Willis Oketch | Mar. 30, 2026
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino addresses Linda Mwananchi supporters at Tononoka ground in Mombasa. March 29, 2026. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

The ODM faction christened ‘Linda Mwananchi’ yesterday held a massive rally in Mombasa, signalling that it could evolve into a political party ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Unlike a fortnight ago when the rival Linda Ground faction, led by Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho, mobilised crowds, yesterday’s gathering at Tononoka Grounds was largely spontaneous, with youth participation dominating the event. Tension gripped parts of the city as armed youths patrolled the streets.

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