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Oburu Oginga: Did his appointment as party leader hand ODM to Ruto?

By Ndung’u Gachane | Mar. 30, 2026
‎ ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga other leaders during the ODM Delegates Special Delegates Convention at Jamhuri Grounds, Nairobi on March 27,2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

A faction of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), led by the new party leader Oburu Oginga,  on Friday announced that the party will enter into negotiation talks with President William Ruto ahead of the 2027 polls. Even then, the party honchos have already started campaigning for President William Ruto’s re-election.

The Cabinet Secretaries drawn from the ODM party have already begun Ruto’s re-election campaign in earnest, while MPs sponsored by the party—who benefited from parliamentary positions—have elbowed out UDA-allied MPs in praising the President, reasons which critics and analysts associate with ODM’s weaknesses ahead of its pre-election talks.

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