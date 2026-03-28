×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Oburu: ODM will not surrender strongholds in UDA negotiations

By Edwin Nyarangi | Mar. 28, 2026
‎ ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga other leaders during the ODM Delegates Special Delegates Convention at Jamhuri Grounds, Nairobi on March 27,2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga has said that the party will not cede its strongholds as it enters into negotiations with the UDA party in pursuit of coalition building prior to the 2027 General Election.

Oburu, who officially took over as the party leader after being endorsed during a Special Delegates Conference held at Jamhuri showground in Nairobi, extended an olive branch to leaders allied to ODM Linda Mwananchi faction of the party.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Oburu Oginga Linda Ground Faction ODM-UDA Pact Political Zoning
.

Latest Stories

Mbadi rules out new taxes in this year's budget
Mbadi rules out new taxes in this year's budget
National
By Irene Githinji
20 mins ago
Iran war: Brace for fuel crisis despite State assurance
Business
By Macharia Kamau
20 mins ago
Defining moment for Orange party as factions maintain hardline stance
Politics
By Irene Githinji
20 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Iran war: Brace for fuel crisis despite State assurance
By Macharia Kamau 20 mins ago
Iran war: Brace for fuel crisis despite State assurance
Police guard Oburu's SDC, disrupt Sifuna meeting amid alleged Ruto interference
By Okumu Modachi 20 mins ago
Police guard Oburu's SDC, disrupt Sifuna meeting amid alleged Ruto interference
Sifuna: I refuse to be the Secretary General of Oburu Oginga
By Ndung’u Gachane 20 mins ago
Sifuna: I refuse to be the Secretary General of Oburu Oginga
Mbadi rules out new taxes in this year's budget
By Irene Githinji 20 mins ago
Mbadi rules out new taxes in this year's budget
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved