Oburu: ODM will not surrender strongholds in UDA negotiations

‎ ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga other leaders during the ODM Delegates Special Delegates Convention at Jamhuri Grounds, Nairobi on March 27,2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga has said that the party will not cede its strongholds as it enters into negotiations with the UDA party in pursuit of coalition building prior to the 2027 General Election.

Oburu, who officially took over as the party leader after being endorsed during a Special Delegates Conference held at Jamhuri showground in Nairobi, extended an olive branch to leaders allied to ODM Linda Mwananchi faction of the party.