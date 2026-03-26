ODM rival factions vow to hold parallel meetings tomorrow

ODM Party Leader Dr Oburu Oginga at Linda Ground Rally in Migori. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

The ODM Party wrangles are expected to escalate further with both the Linda Ground faction allied to Party Leader Oburu Odinga and Linda Mwananchi faction allied to embattled ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna set to hold parallel National Delegates Conference meetings.

ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga wondered why the Linda Mwananchi faction was skipping Friday’s National Delegates Convention, which they had demanded. The convention will be held at Jamhuri showground. Sifuna's team has organised a parallel event at Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi.