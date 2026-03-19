Linda Mwananchi explains planned parallel convention

ODM Linda Mwananchi team led by Siaya governor James Orengo address the press on March 18, 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The Linda Mwananchi faction of ODM led by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna will hold their ‘People’s National Delegates Convention (NDC), because the one convened by a group allied to Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga, known as Linda Ground is illegal.

The group announced yesterday that Dr Oburu’s NDC slated for Friday next week will not be properly convened since it has not been sanctioned by the Secretary General and it ought to have been held after the party concluded its grassroots elections.