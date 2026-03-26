Ruto's vitriolic outbursts have brought the Presidency into disrepute

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President William Ruto during a past National Executive Retreat. [Jonah Onyango,Standard]

The war of words between President William Ruto and the former Deputy Rigathi Gachagua has apparently reached a worrying and utterly shameful level that has not been witnessed in the country in recent history.

The insults, name-calling, mudslinging, body shaming, and open outpouring of rage displayed by the President and Mr. Gachagua are a chilling sign that the country is headed in the wrong direction.

While in Kakamega last week, Ruto shocked the nation when he engaged in an emotionally-charged outburst targeting Gachagua and other opposition leaders.

In what has been termed by many as the lowest politicians have ever sunk in spewing distasteful political rhetoric, the President evidently dropped the expected dignified demeanour and aura as the holder of the highest office on the land and vehemently castigated his former deputy, sensationally accusing him of all manner of crimes, including murder, tribal bigotry, and disinheriting his late brother.

He did not stop there. He went personal and ridiculed the Opposition leaders for what he termed as unhealthy eating habits that have made them big-bodied, besides wading into their sensitive family affairs. The President did all this in the name of endearing himself to the voters ahead of the upcoming polls.

The tone and the body language of the President depicted him as a man heavily consumed with anger.

Indeed, what left many Kenyans reeling in shame is the manner in which the President engaged in open body shaming, using strong language totally unbecoming of a president. This latest bare-knuckled tirade started when Gachagua made unsavoury remarks regarding Ruto's body. Mr. Gachagua had vowed to continue giving the President sleepless nights, which he alleged is taking a toll on the Head of State's health.

It is quite unfortunate that in this day and age, the country is being treated to such divisive, regressive, and abhorrent politics that serve to heighten unnecessary political tension ahead of the 2027 elections. The blatant disregard of civility and sobriety that is increasingly being witnessed must worry us all.

This latest ugly political duel has brought into sharp focus the public conduct of the President. By resorting to vituperative and indecent language while responding to his political opponent, Ruto has clearly brought the stature of his office into disrepute.

Chapter 131 of the Constitution recognises the President as a symbol of national unity whose solemn responsibility is to promote diversity, enhance national cohesion, and rise above partisan politics to embody the nation's unity. This crucial role should be reflected in the President's conduct and choice of words, even in extremely provocative situations.

It then behoves the holder of this office to be measured in the manner in which he speaks and acts. In addition, the President should be seen as a role model to the youthful population. He needs to encourage decorum in both public and private spheres of life, especially among the youthful leaders.

When he insults others, what example is he setting to the young people of this nation? Clearly, Ruto has failed on this score, going by his latest remarks.

He seems to be too engulfed in the early campaign rhetoric to remember he is the father of the nation, with whom the buck stops when things go wrong in the country.

Since their acrimonious political fallout that saw Gachagua being impeached as the Deputy President, Ruto and Gachagua have become bitter rivals. While Gachagua has vowed to make Ruto a one-term president, Ruto has been leading an onslaught against Gachagua, describing him as too tribal, corrupt, and unfit to hold any public office.

Since he has the right to respond to his political rivals, the President must at all times remember he carries the weight of the nation on his shoulders and that he is looked upon to provide responsible leadership. Allowing himself to stoop too low and use indecent language in his political rhetoric is undoubtedly a national shame.