Tuju to appear in court as DCI bid to search his home is denied

Former CS Raphael Tuju addressing the press at his Karen home in Nairobi. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Former Rarieda MP Raphael Tuju will answer to charges on April 8, 2026, before Kibera Magistrate's Court after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations was denied access to his home.

As Chief Magistrate Stella Atambo waits for the High Court at Milimani to decide whether she will proceed or not with the case after two weeks, to give Tuju time to recuperate, there were several discrepancies in the charge sheet that expose the investigations team.