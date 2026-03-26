Banking on women is banking on families, communities

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Central Bank of Kenya . [File, Standard]

Across Africa, the story of financial inclusion has been one of remarkable progress. In Kenya, for instance, access to formal financial services has grown from 26 per cent in 2006 to over 80 per cent today, largely thanks to innovations like mobile money and supportive policies, Data2X Central Bank of Kenya. This shift has transformed how families save, invest, and build their futures.

Yet as the financial landscape continues to evolve, one question often arises: Why do banks keep introducing products designed specifically for women?

Experience, both globally and locally, shows that when women are financially empowered, households and communities thrive. Women are more likely to channel their resources into education, healthcare, and the well-being of their families. This creates a ripple effect that strengthens not only daughters, but also sons, spouses, and entire families.

That is why women-focused products are not about exclusion. They are about creating a broader impact. When women are provided with financial tools that reflect their realities, the benefits extend well beyond the individual.

Kenya has made impressive progress in bridging the gender gap in financial access. Today, 84 per cent of women have formal access to financial services compared to 86 per cent of men. But access alone is not enough.

Many women continue to face challenges in financial health, decision-making, and access to affordable credit for their businesses. Increasingly, women also seek solutions that go beyond savings to address their aspirations, from growing enterprises to investments, lifestyle benefits, and even facilitating luxury experiences.

This is why banking for women must evolve. It should not only provide a safe place to save but also respond to the full range of needs women have across different stages of their lives. Women deserve financial solutions that secure their future, enrich their present, and give them the confidence to thrive while passing on strength to the next generation.

Crucially, this does not mean men are being overlooked. Men remain central to the financial ecosystem and are served through a wide variety of offerings, including personal accounts, business financing, mortgages, and investment opportunities.

What women-centered solutions do is respond to the specific realities. A financially secure mother eases household pressure, ensuring her children can remain in school. A successful woman entrepreneur creates opportunities that benefit both genders. Stronger family finances ultimately ease the burden on everyone in the household.

The future of banking in Kenya and across Africa will not be defined by one-size-fits-all solutions. It will, however, be shaped by products that recognise diverse and evolving needs, whether that is women balancing household budgets, young people accessing the financial system for the first time, or small businesses looking for ways to grow.

Women-focused solutions are part of this bigger picture, just as youth banking, SME lending, and agricultural financing are. Together, they create a financial system that feels more complete, one that reflects real experiences and supports people at every stage of life. When banks choose to invest in women, it is not a statement against men, but an acknowledgment of the essential role women play in building households, sustaining communities, and fueling economic growth.

Ms. Tegek is Head Business Development - Guaranty Trust Bank (Kenya) Ltd