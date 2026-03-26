We were kept in the dark, police say to questions over Kericho mass grave

Fresh details have emerged linking procedural breaches to the controversial burial of 33 bodies exhumed from a mass grave at the Kericho Public Cemetery, after it was established that security agencies were not notified prior to their interment.
Kericho Criminal Investigation Officer Ethaiba Mwenda gave a firm denial when asked whether the police had been informed of the burial.
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