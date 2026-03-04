Western Kenya leaders reject deputy president debate, commit to Ruto's re-election

Audio By Vocalize

Dan Wanyama, Ayub Savula, Beatrice Adagala, Mary Emase, and Kenneth Lusaka during a Kenya Kwanza allies’ fundraising drive in Webuye West. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Western Kenya, including the Luhya, Teso, and Sabaot communities, has rejected discussions over who should be President William Ruto’s running mate in the 2027 elections, saying the focus should remain on delivering votes for the President.



Ayub Savula, Deputy Regional Coordinator for Ruto’s campaign and Deputy Governor of Kakamega County, said the region will prioritise mobilising over 2.6 million votes for Ruto.



“Our priority is to deliver votes from the region, which were previously going to Raila Odinga, to President Ruto,” Savula said while addressing residents in Mautuma Ward, Lugari Constituency.

Savula dismissed debates over the deputy president position as a distraction. He said the region should concentrate on ensuring Ruto’s victory and planning for the long-term goal of producing a President from Western Kenya in 2032.“We have our sons, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula, and Wycliffe Oparanya, and we should support one of them for the presidency in 2032,” he added.He noted that the Western region, encompassing Kakamega, Bungoma, Vihiga, Trans Nzoia, and Busia counties, has committed to voting as a block in the next general election.

Savula said the Luhya community remains united in support of Ruto, noting that the President’s development projects in the region have strengthened loyalty among residents.



Savula, who is also deputy to Bungoma Governor Lusaka, the chair of Ruto’s 2027 campaign in the region, urged communities to stay focused on consolidating votes for the President.



He said talks about the deputy position would waste time and weaken the region’s influence.



With the 2027 elections approaching, Savula said that Western Kenya is positioning itself as a key voting bloc, aiming not only to secure Ruto’s re-election but also to shape the political landscape for the next generation of leaders from the region.