×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Western Kenya leaders reject deputy president debate, commit to Ruto's re-election

By Juliet Omelo | Mar. 4, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Dan Wanyama, Ayub Savula, Beatrice Adagala, Mary Emase, and Kenneth Lusaka during a Kenya Kwanza allies’ fundraising drive in Webuye West. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Western Kenya, including the Luhya, Teso, and Sabaot communities, has rejected discussions over who should be President William Ruto’s running mate in the 2027 elections, saying the focus should remain on delivering votes for the President.

Ayub Savula, Deputy Regional Coordinator for Ruto’s campaign and Deputy Governor of Kakamega County, said the region will prioritise mobilising over 2.6 million votes for Ruto.

“Our priority is to deliver votes from the region, which were previously going to Raila Odinga, to President Ruto,” Savula said while addressing residents in Mautuma Ward, Lugari Constituency.



Savula dismissed debates over the deputy president position as a distraction. He said the region should concentrate on ensuring Ruto’s victory and planning for the long-term goal of producing a President from Western Kenya in 2032.

“We have our sons, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula, and Wycliffe Oparanya, and we should support one of them for the presidency in 2032,” he added.

He noted that the Western region, encompassing Kakamega, Bungoma, Vihiga, Trans Nzoia, and Busia counties, has committed to voting as a block in the next general election.

Dan Wanyama, Ayub Savula, Beatrice Adagala, Mary Emase, and Kenneth Lusaka during a Kenya Kwanza allies’ fundraising drive in Webuye West. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Savula said the Luhya community remains united in support of Ruto, noting that the President’s development projects in the region have strengthened loyalty among residents.

Savula, who is also deputy to Bungoma Governor Lusaka, the chair of Ruto’s 2027 campaign in the region, urged communities to stay focused on consolidating votes for the President.

He said talks about the deputy position would waste time and weaken the region’s influence.


With the 2027 elections approaching, Savula said that Western Kenya is positioning itself as a key voting bloc, aiming not only to secure  Ruto’s re-election but also to shape the political landscape for the next generation of leaders from the region.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Western Kenya Politics William Ruto Re-election 2027 Elections Deputy President Debate
.

Latest Stories

How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
Real Estate
By Olivia Odhiambo
4 hrs ago
AI useful to courts, but must never replace human judges
Opinion
By Anne Githogori
4 hrs ago
CSs need not have specialised knowledge of ministries that they head
Opinion
By Kennedy Buhere 
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gladys Wanga: The force behind Oburu-Ruto fixers
By Special Correspondent 4 hrs ago
Gladys Wanga: The force behind Oburu-Ruto fixers
Why Johana Ng'eno's death has sparked political tensions
By George Sayagie 4 hrs ago
Why Johana Ng'eno's death has sparked political tensions
How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
By Olivia Odhiambo 4 hrs ago
How affordable housing is reshaping Kisumu property market
Ageing fleet, public failings behind deadly accidents
By Wafula Buke 4 hrs ago
Ageing fleet, public failings behind deadly accidents
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved