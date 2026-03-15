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Join Gachagua? Why Linda Mwananchi team is split on 'Ruto wantam' strategy

By Ndung’u Gachane | Mar. 15, 2026
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna accompanied by other ODM party members when he addressed the media after removal as the Party Secretary General on February 12, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna is a man of the moment. He has been the talk of the country in the last few weeks since his ODM party attempted to kick him out of the Secretary General position. He is creating vibes, not only among the excited youth on social media platforms, but also in political circles.

And as he says himself, he does not need to be populist as some of his colleagues in parliament like Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina told him on Wednesday, because "I'm already very popular."

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ODM SG Edwin Sifuna ODM Linda Mwananchi Team United Opposition ODM Wrangles
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