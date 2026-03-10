Orengo rules out ODM exit, hints at major party developments

Audio By Vocalize

Siaya Governor James Orengo during an interview aired on KTN on March 9, 2026. [Screengrab]

Siaya Governor James Orengo has dismissed claims that he is planning to leave the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) through the dissident Linda Mwananchi faction, saying the group remains firmly within the Party.

Speaking on KTN News on Monday night, Orengo described Linda Mwananchi as a caucus within ODM, similar to the Linda Ground group associated with Party leader Oburu Oginga, but with different principles.

He, however, hinted at major developments within ODM in the next five months.

“Let nobody be deluded or lied to that we are moving out of the party. We are part of ODM. We don’t want to form a party. We are members of ODM and will stick to it,” he stated.

Last week, the Linda Mwananchi group petitioned the Registrar of Political Parties to block the registration of a party under the same name.

Orengo termed the move malicious and suggested it could be an attempt, possibly backed by the state, to undermine the movement, though he insisted the group has no plans to form a political party.

“We are not forming a party. That move is completely outside our scope. Maybe the person wanted to secure registration to later sell it to anyone who wants to operate under that name. It could also be the state trying to limit future possibilities. But, they are going where we are not,” he stated.

The faction, which includes ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, has openly opposed William Ruto’s re-election bid and the prospect of a formal coalition between ODM and the ruling United Democratic Alliance.

Orengo warned that entering a formal coalition could erode ODM’s popularity and political standing.

“ODM is the largest party in the republic with footprints across the country. It cannot become a junior partner to a diminished party like UDA, which has lost its foundational support in areas like Central,” he said.

He also argued that the current broad-based government arrangement lacks legal backing because no formal agreement has been signed, leaving ODM vulnerable.

Despite Ruto’s assurances that ODM would be treated as an equal partner, Orengo dismissed the remarks as “roadside declarations.”

"My party is owed more than Sh12 billion by the state. If Ruto really valued the support ODM gave him at his lowest point, during the Gen Z demonstrations, he would simply write that cheque.”

Echoing Sifuna, the Siaya Governor said the broad-based government arrangement expired on March 7.

He also denied links with the United Opposition and said he would attend ODM’s National Delegates Convention on March 27 only if it is convened by Sifuna as the substantive secretary-general. He also insisted the agenda should exclude ratification of what he termed “illegal decisions” by junior party organs, including the National Executive Committee’s move to oust Sifuna.

Even as Orengo's profile grows on the national stage, he faces mounting pressure at home.

Critics in Siaya county have accused him of neglect and are calling for his defeat at the ballot in next year's elections.

The governor dismissed the criticism as politically motivated, insisting he had done more than his predecessor, Cornell Rasanga, pointing to infrastructure projects such as the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium and improved employment terms for county workers, including Early Childhood Development (ECD) teachers.