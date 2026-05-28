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Tragedy as dorm fire kills at least 10 students at Utumishi Girls High School

By Steve Mkawale | May. 28, 2026
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The dormitory at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru county that was gutted by fire at night. [Julius Chepkwony, Standard]

The dormitory at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru county that was gutted by fire at night. [Julius Chepkwony, Standard]

At least 10 students at Utumishi Girls High School in Gilgil, Nakuru County, have died in a dormitory fire that broke out at about 2.00 am. 

 Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi confirmed the incident, saying the cause of the fire had not yet been established.

 Anxious parents and neighbours arrived at the school as early as 4am, but were denied access to the institution.

Authorities have now allowed parents into the school compound as they await an official briefing from the school management and education officials.

 A contingent of police officers, firefighters, and education officials is at the school to assist in rescue efforts as investigations into the incident begin.

‎Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Eliud Lagat has also arrived at the school following the deadly midnight fire.

‎Masud Mwinyi, Principal Assistant to the DIG CIPU, said parents are currently being briefed on the situation as they seek information about their children following the tragic incident.

‎Injured students have been taken to St Joseph Hospital for treatment.

Additional reporting by Kipsang Joseph.

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Related Topics

Utumishi Girls High School Utumishi Girls Academy Utumishi Girls Fire School Fires
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