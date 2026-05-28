Obure's firm now seeks Sh7.6b over unlawful eviction

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Ownership wrangles surrounding Nairobi’s Senteu Plaza have taken a fresh twist after a firm moved to court seeking billions in compensation for alleged unlawful eviction.

This is despite a Environment and Land Court Judgement affirming that SBS Dunhill Group (EA) Limited, a company linked to businessman Chris Obure, had no legal right to continue occupying the building.

On December 11, 2025, Justice Charles Mbogo dismissed the ownership claims of SBS Dunhill Group (EA) Limited to have bought the property stating that indeed the firm before its eviction from the suit property was in rent arrears.

The court also held that no binding agreement for sale had been proven between SBS Dunhill and the property’s owners, Indian businessman Ajeetkumar Shah and others, and that the Firm board resolution, which it claimed gave it a legitimate expectation to purchase Senteu Plaza was not binding on the landlords.

Crucially, Justice Mbogo found that the lease dated October 1, 2017 contained no reference whatsoever to the board resolution, adding that SBS Dunhill would have sought inclusion of this clause in the agreement had any such obligation existed.

The court further noted serious questions around the authenticity of key documents, observing that Ajeet Kumar Shah, one of the lessors whose signature appears on the lease, had died on April 24, 2018, before the agreement was executed on his behalf. “His signature, if any, was fraudulent,” the judge held.

The court confirmed the tenancy expired on August 31, 2023, and that SBS Dunhill had no legal right to remain in occupation thereafter. It further acknowledged that the company was evicted from the premises on May 16, 2025.

That eviction now forms the basis of a fresh suit filed before the Commercial and Tax Division of the High Court in Nairobi. In the new proceedings, SBS Dunhill is seeking more than Sh7 billion in compensation and damages from its former landlords Shah, two other individuals linked to the property, and auctioneer Siuma Auctioneers linked to auctioneers Zahariah Baraza .

The company alleges it was subjected to what it describes as a well-coordinated and violent raid carried out by auctioneers accompanied by police officers and approximately 150 hired individuals.

“The Plaintiff was ambushed on Friday May 16, 2025 almost three months later, by the auctioneers herein in the company of over 15 police officers, and about 150 hired goons who were tasked with overseeing the forceful and illegal eviction,” the plaint states.

The company further alleges that following the eviction, its property was removed from the suit premises and indiscriminately dumped along the public road after which looters allegedly stole assets including 330 kilograms of gold bars valued at Sh5.9 billion and cash stored in a fireproof diplomatic safe.

SBS Dunhill is also claiming Sh850 million for office fittings and renovations, Sh821 million in alleged excess rent payments, loss of business income including closure of its wellness facility “The Jet SPA,” as well as general and exemplary damages.

According to court documents, the plaintiff states that it had entered into a lease agreement on August 24, 2017 for approximately 8,900 square feet of office space and 20 parking slots, with an understanding that it would later acquire the premises upon expiry of the lease in August 2023.

The company claims it paid a total of $8,125,826 and a further Sh67.6 million to the landlords, allegedly covering rent and part consideration for the anticipated purchase of the property.