Leave Judiciary out of politics, OKA principals now tell William Ruto

Baringo Senator and KANU National chairman Gideon Moi addressing a political rally in Wundanyi bus stage in Taita-Taveta County yesterday. Seated (in a white shirt) atop the vehicle is the Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetang'ula. [Renson Mnyamwezi, Standard].

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals today scoffed at Deputy President William Ruto for claiming that the government was using the criminal justice system to harass his allies.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said the DP had sensed defeat in next year’s General Election “and wants to blame it on the Judiciary.”

“Judiciary is an independent body and the State is not using it to settle political scores as claimed by Dr Ruto. The DP has already sensed defeat and that is why he is fighting the Chief Justice Martha Koome for no reasons,” said Kalonzo during a tour of the Taita Taveta County.

Speaking in Nyeri on Monday, the DP asked the State to stop using the judicial system to intimidate his supporters and members of the United Democratic Alliance.

But Kalonzo told him off: “The DP was laughing at us when we were being teargassed with ODM leader Raila Odinga in 2017. This is his time and he should face the music. The DP should stop crying over the state agencies.”

Addressing residents at Wundanyi, Mwatate and Voi towns, Kalonzo, Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi, Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) promised to address historical land injustices.

The OKA principals noted that the county was among the worst hit by the squatter menace.

“Within 100 days when we take over from President (Uhuru) Kenyatta, OKA will degazette the Tsavo East and Tsavo West national parks to benefit the locals,” said the Ford Kenya leader.

“The county is lagging behind but when we take over, it will be ahead of others due to the many natural resources available like the national parks, minerals and water bodies, which will be exploited for the benefit of the locals. Locals will be allocated land to produce more food to transform their lives.”

Mudavadi said OKA will protect the residents’ land rights.

“We do not have any special interest in land here like other leaders and we will promise to address all the historical land injustices in the region,” he said. “We want a government that will protect your resources.”

The leaders also pledged to deal with runaway corruption, fight poverty and ensure free and compulsory education for all.

“We will decisively deal with corrupt individuals who have been plundering public funds. We will introduce free and compulsory education and we will also revive Maziwa ya Nyayo (school milk programme),” said the Baringo senator.

Mudavadi lauded the former Central Bank of Kenya Deputy Governor Jancinta Mwatela for fighting corruption when she was at the bank.

“Mrs Mwatela was honest and stood firm to ensure that corrupt people do not steal public funds at the CBK. We need her to serve in the country to keep thieves at bay,” he said.

At the same time, Gideon criticised some politicians he said were dishing out money to Kenyans to gain political support.

“Those dishing out money to lure you to vote for them in the next General Election will not lead you properly,” he cautioned.

The leaders also promised to invest in tourism. “Tourism and agriculture will also be revamped,” said Wetang’ula.

The Ford Kenya leader further promised that under the OKA administration, everybody will be issued with NHIF card to access free medical services.

Wundanyi MP Danson Mwashako urged locals to support the alliance, saying it will form the next government.

Mwashako urged OKA leaders to address the squatter problem and water scarcity once they take over.

“We demand that within 100 days, water from Mzima Springs should benefit locals. Over 1.4 million acres of land that is under ranches should be given free hold titles,” he said.

The Wiper Party Deputy Secretary General further demanded that 70 per cent of job opportunities at the Kenya Ports Authority be given to the Coastal people.

Also present were some of those eyeing the governor’s seat George Mwandembo, Patience Nyange and former Senator Dan Mwazo.

