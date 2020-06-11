×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

MP wears cloak of justice after brazen fistfight at burial in Kisii

By Brian Otieno | February 7th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro (in black) fights with Dagoreti North MP Simba Arati. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

I did not see Sylvanus Osoro–the Mhesh for South Mugirango–around Bunge this past week. I caught up with him at the Jubilee Party headquarters in Pangani where he had gone to defend Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura, who is facing expulsion from the party over disloyalty.

“I am here, not as a member of the party, but in my capacity as an advocate of the High Court,” Osoro told the party’s disciplinary committee on Thursday.

I viewed the MP as an attention-seeker using Mwaura’s predicament to chase clout, especially having watched him and his Dagoretti North colleague Simba Arati shamelessly brawl for their masters’ approval at a funeral on Monday. All the same, I was interested to see whether his lawyerly alter-ego would be more sensible than the fighter.

Osoro started emphatically, making arguments that earned lengthy responses from the committee's chairperson. He was convincing all present that despite lacking in brawn–having lost the fight–he had the brains. Those of us ignorant in legal matters lost ourselves in contemplative gazes to conceal our cluelessness.

Read More

Osoro’s presence at the hearing seemed like a plan to have his name expunged from the National Cohesion and Integration Commission’s list of shame, a tag he and Arati had secured on Wednesday for their public display of violence.

But his plan failed. As soon as the serious stuff started, Osoro went mute, leaving his fellow lawyers to do all the work. His silence lasted the rest of the session.

As the hearing proceeded, I wondered if the first-time Mhesh would have been better off sitting among colleagues who had shown up to give Mwaura moral support instead of camping by his side.

Osoro’s presence made for a tight squeeze. Perhaps he hoped someone would offer him the floor as a seat, but in lieu of that he opted for a spot where the camera lenses lingered.

In the end, we forgot that he had spoken. All we could think of was his and Arati’s dishonourable actions that had landed them in the NCIC's Black Book.

But it was not the first time Osoro was trying to shake off perceptions. On Wednesday, during a TV interview, he shamelessly bragged that he had won Monday’s fistfight.

... mwenzangu akanishika shati… nikapiga yeye ngumi… mtu akanishika shati… nikaanguka,” the Mhesh proudly said. (Simba was no better. He called in live to issue an ‘I am sorry but not sorry’ non-apology).  

South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro (in black) fights with Dagoreti North MP Simba Arati. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Everyone, including his colleagues in a committee sitting I attended that Wednesday, thought he had lost the fight. During the afternoon session, one Mhesh greeted her colleagues and demanded to be greeted back lest she would “do to them what Arati had done to Osoro”. Another hailed the Dagoretti North man as a 'gold-belt', not black-belt, he insisted, champion of karate.

Osoro should probably try to convince his fellow wahesh of his victory before lying to the whole country that he won. Had the funeral brawl been a boxing match, Arati would have scored a knockdown point.

But for what it’s worth, his colleagues from the said committee thought the two fighters were an embarrassment to the rest of them.

After Mwaura’s disciplinary hearing, Arati declined overtures by his client’s supporters to address the press. It was surprising that a man who fought another over a microphone would skip the chance to have four all for himself.

Related Topics
Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati MP Silvanus Osoro
Share this story
Previous article
With mental diseases, should you see a preacher or a psychiatrist?
Next article
Churches, mosques embrace guiding and counseling of worshipers

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Two foreigners arrested in Nairobi over crime
Two foreigners arrested in Nairobi over crime

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

2 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

15 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

18 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

19 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Revealed: Secrets of tycoon who lived reclusive life

Revealed: Secrets of tycoon who lived reclusive life

Kamau Muthoni 7 minutes ago
Curtain falls on Hosea Kiplagat

Curtain falls on Hosea Kiplagat

Julius Chepkwony and Everlyne Kwamboka 7 minutes ago
Beware of long-term economic impact of indiscipline in schools

Beware of long-term economic impact of indiscipline in schools

XN Iraki 7 minutes ago
ODM MPs give Raila conditions to support Ruto impeachment

ODM MPs give Raila conditions to support Ruto impeachment

Jacob Ng'etich 7 minutes ago

More stories

Raila tells Ruto to explain source of his huge donations in harambees

By Bakari Ang'ela and Lucas Ngasike
Raila tells Ruto to explain source of his huge donations in harambees

Martha Karua: BBI is only after reversing power from people

By Mercy Asamba
Martha Karua: BBI is only after reversing power from people

Joho, Kingi meeting fails to agree on Coast's 2022 plan

By Patrick Beja
Joho, Kingi meeting fails to agree on Coast's 2022 plan

Inside Uhuru, Raila scheme to win 35 county assemblies

By Moses Nyamori and Roselyne Obala
Inside Uhuru, Raila scheme to win 35 county assemblies

Pastoralists among big winners in referendum proposals, says Gideon

By Hassan Barisa
Pastoralists among big winners in referendum proposals, says Gideon

Nyachae's role in failed push to change the law

By Biketi Kikechi
Nyachae's role in failed push to change the law

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.