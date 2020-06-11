×
Gideon Moi urges leaders to respect President Uhuru Kenyatta

By James Wanzala | January 17th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi during KANU BBI popularisation tour in Lamu. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has called upon political leaders to respect President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He said this while on a tour of Faza Island in Lamu East Constituency in Lamu County, where he was on a Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) popularisation campaign.

“Let all Kenyans respect President Uhuru Kenyatta. He is the President till August 2022 and when he leaves, whoever will be elected will also want to be respected,’’ said Moi.

Moi said the benefits of BBI to Lamu East residents are many and therefore asked them to support it.

Ward fund

“This BBI is very essential for you Lamu East people because if we don’t pass it, the constituency will get lost, same as the ward. If it passes, the ward will get about Sh200 million, which will be used to fund development in infrastructure and creation of job opportunities,’’ said Moi, who added that the BBI seeks to benefit all.

The Kanu national chairman also launched Faza Maternity Shelter, a maternity wing at the Faza dispensary.

He was accompanied by MPs Abdikarim Osman Mohamed (Fafi), Gladwell Tungo (Baringo woman rep), William Kamket (Tiaty), nominated Senator Abshiro Halakhe and Ruweida Obo (Lamu woman rep) who was the host.

Moi also asked the residents to continue supporting Kanu.

Gideon Moi with Isiolo nominated senator Abshiro Halake [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Mr Kamket told off Deputy President William Ruto for being dishonest by not supporting the BBI initiative, and censured him for saying he was not part of the handshake yet it was initiated by his boss President Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

“The BBI says clearly that counties will be added money by 35 per cent but he (Ruto) says he did not see that, yet it’s one that will improve citizens’ lives. Instead, he comes and says he will bring wheelbarrows. Will wheelbarrows bring you food? The same BBI says it will give grace period of four years to young people in university before they start paying Helb loans but he brings wheelbarrows, will wheelbarrows pay for you Helb loans?’’ posed Kamket. 

Fafi MP Abdikadir Mohamed said Kanu is the only party with national representation unlike other parties which are tribal. He asked Moi to speak with Uhuru to ensure pastoralist counties do not lose the Sh1 billion each.

Gideon Moi President Uhuru Kenyatta Politics BBI
