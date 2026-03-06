KQ suspends repatriation flight to and from Dubai

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya Airways suspends repatriation flight to and from Dubai. [File, Standard]

Kenya Airways has suspended its repatriation flight scheduled for Friday, March 6, to and from Dubai following security guidance issued by Dubai Airport authorities.

In a statement issued on Friday, the airline said the decision was taken in line with security advisories, emphasising that passenger and crew safety remains its top priority.

“We wish to inform our customers that we have suspended today’s (March 6, 2026) repatriation flight to and from Dubai following security guidance from Dubai Airport authorities,” the airline said.

Customers have been advised to check their flight status through the airline's website, while those seeking additional information should contact the Kenya-UAE consulate.