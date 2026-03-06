From chaos to clarity: Joyce Wambua's seasons of life

Audio By Vocalize

Joyce Wambua Osborne shares her journey from hardship to resilience. [File Courtesy]

Joyce Wambua Osborne does not merely recount survival; she narrates evolution. Meeting her is like watching a storm calm: chaotic, painful, yet precise in its power. Her story is not about tragedy endured but resilience honed; a woman forged in adversity, who walked through chaos and emerged fluent in her own strength.

There is a quiet certainty in the way she reflects on her past: no bitterness, no regret, only deep understanding. Joyce does not romanticise struggle, but neither does she deny its role in shaping her. She speaks with the calm of someone who has stood at the heart of storms long enough to realise that sometimes the storm does not exist to destroy you but to place your feet on firmer ground.

She often describes her life as a series of escape rooms. Not games. Not adventures. But seasons requiring strategy, endurance, and faith, she did not always recognise in herself. As a young girl, she believed escape meant leaving difficult situations behind. Today, she understands something deeper.

“I thought I was running away,” she says. “But I was actually being prepared.”

In her memoir, Seasons of Me, Joyce traces her life from childhood in Kenya to adulthood in the United States, mapping a journey defined by love, loss, motherhood, identity and reinvention. The story explores how each stage of her life felt like stepping into a new room: unfamiliar, intimidating, and filled with challenges she had to solve to move forward.

Devastating

Growing up, Joyce was endlessly curious about the world, about love, about possibility. Yet, like many young women, she carried invisible expectations of who she should become, whom she should love, and how much of herself she should sacrifice to sustain relationships. For a long time, love felt synonymous with responsibility.

“There was a version of me who believed loving someone meant saving them,” she explains. “I thought if I loved hard enough, I could fix everything.”

That mindset shaped many early relationships. She became the emotional anchor, the fixer, the safe place, the one who stayed even when staying meant losing parts of herself. The cost of this realisation arrived quietly.

“One day I looked at my life and noticed I wasn’t alive in it anymore,” she recalls. “I wasn’t exploring. I wasn’t laughing. I wasn’t curious about life anymore because all my energy was going into holding someone else together.”

Devastating, yet transformational, this insight forced her to confront a painful truth: in saving others, she had abandoned herself. Joyce’s story arcs through heartbreak, betrayal, loneliness, and moments when survival seemed uncertain.

One defining chapter began when she made a decision to move to the United States, seven months pregnant, financially vulnerable, stepping into the unknown with only $200 and no safety net.

“When I think about that version of me,” she says, “I see courage disguised as fear. I see someone who was terrified but moved anyway.” That season of her life redefined her understanding of strength. Strength, she learned, is not dramatic. It is not loud. It is not always visible.

Sometimes, strength is simply continuing. “Strength is showing up,” she says. “Even on the days when giving up feels easier.”

Migration brought new challenges: cultural displacement, loneliness, financial pressure, and the immense responsibility of raising a child while rebuilding her own life. But it also revealed something powerful about her identity. She discovered she could rebuild herself repeatedly, even when life left her in pieces. Pain, instead of hardening her, expanded her emotional capacity.

“Pain stretched my heart,” she explains. “It made me softer. It made me wiser. It made me realize I could survive things I once thought would destroy me.”

Shame was another battle and one she is still navigating. Joyce speaks openly about the shame many women carry. Shame around survival choices. Shame around relationships. Shame around mistakes. Shame around simply existing outside society’s expectations.

“I am still unlearning shame,” she says honestly. “Some days I feel free. Some days I have to remind myself that shame is not truth.”

One of the most important lessons she learned was separating her truth from shame that was never hers to carry.

“Shame is often something handed to you,” she says. “By culture. By people. By circumstances. Letting go of that borrowed shame is liberation.”

Her voice becomes softer when she talks about women who see themselves in her story.

“I don’t tell my story because I think I am special,” she says. “I tell it because someone else might feel less alone.”

No fear

She recalls a moment that changed how she viewed vulnerability when an older woman reached out to her after reading her story.

“She told me she saw herself in my story but didn’t have the courage to tell her own. That stayed with me.”

For Joyce, honesty is not performance. It is survival.

“Healing cannot happen without truth,” she says. “And the shame attached to women’s stories is a lie I refuse to pass on.”

Loss also shaped her emotional landscape, especially losing her father, a grief she describes as permanent, not temporary.

“That kind of loss doesn’t have an exit,” she says. “You don’t escape it. You learn how to live with it.”

But if there is one lesson Joyce returns to repeatedly, it is about self-worth in relationships.

“There was a time I stayed too long in places that didn’t pour into me,” she admits. “I thought loyalty meant endurance.”

Now, she sees it differently.

“Loyalty without reciprocity is self-harm,” she says. “Leaving is not failure. Leaving is self-respect.”

Today, Joyce defines empowerment in ways that would have surprised her younger self.

“I used to think strength meant surviving quietly,” she says. “Now I think strength is living fully in what brings you peace.”

Joy, for her, is no longer postponed. It is chosen intentionally.

“Empowerment is choosing joy without guilt,” she explains. “It’s waking up and deciding my happiness matters whether I am single, partnered, or figuring it out.”

She no longer waits for external validation to feel worthy of happiness.

“I don’t postpone joy anymore,” she says. “Life is too fragile for that.”

Joyce laughs more now, explores more and lives more intentionally. And perhaps most importantly, she has stopped shrinking to fit into spaces that cannot hold her.

If life is still a series of escape rooms, she says, she no longer approaches them with fear.