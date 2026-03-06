KFS approves pipeline installation inside Karura Forest

Audio By Vocalize

The Kenya Forest Service has granted a special licence to install a section of a major water transmission pipeline within Karura Forest. [file, Standard]

The approval allows Athi Water Works Development Agency to access the forest to construct part of the Gigiri–Karura–Outer Ring Road transmission pipeline, a project they say aims at boosting water supply to eastern parts of Nairobi.

The pipeline, which is part of an 8.4-kilometre bulk water transmission system, is to be installed underground along an existing cycle track corridor between Whispers Avenue and Kiambu Road and is said to be designed to increase water conveyance capacity within the city.

"The DN1400 transmission pipeline will run from Gigiri Reservoir to Karura Reservoir and onward to Outer Ring Road. A 3-kilometre portion of the Gigiri–Karura section will be installed underground within an existing cycle track corridor inside Karura Forest, from Whispers Avenue to Kiambu Road (KFS Gate C."

Once completed, Athi Water Works says the project is expected to deliver an additional 211 million litres of water per day.

According to the authority, the works will involve limited vegetation clearance within the designated corridor, with authorities noting that affected trees will be replaced in line with forest management guidelines.

"Installation works within the forest are scheduled for completion within four months (120 days), after which affected areas will be reinstated and restored in accordance with approved environmental management plans."

