The Standard

From attractive portraits to romantic texts: Why online relationship appeals are on surge

By James Omoro | Mar. 6, 2026
 Single women are seeking companionship, sometimes intimacy, sometimes marriage, often both. [iStock]

If you are a man on social media today, chances are your timeline has presented an unexpected proposition: a direct, unapologetic appeal from single women seeking companionship, sometimes intimacy, sometimes marriage, often both.

What was once whispered through family networks, church circles or trusted friends has migrated to the digital square. Social media posts now read like classified adverts of the heart. Carefully filtered photographs accompany candid declarations of loneliness. Professional women in their late thirties and forties, many accomplished and financially independent, are choosing to state plainly what previous generations were expected to conceal: they want love, partnership and, yes, sex.

Rights groups dismiss protest compensations plan as "political hoodwink"
