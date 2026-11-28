Audio By Vocalize

There is a particular mischief that masquerades as journalism. It takes a kernel of truth, strips it of context, and inflates it into a crisis. There have been genuine concerns about police officers deserting the Service, some reportedly recruited by foreign agencies to fight in Russia's war in Ukraine.

For instance, one constable Peter Maina Gakuu, travelled to Russia while on leave and has not been heard from since January. Payroll fraud investigations are underway, involving payments to personnel who had already left service.

These are serious matters and warrant serious attention. But they do not warrant fabrication of a "national headcount" order that the Inspector General never issued. The reports in a section of the media are false and misleading.

It is not practical that the IG may not have the number of officers serving under him. Police officers are counted daily at parade. Commanders know who is present, who is on leave, who is sick, and who has not reported. Weekly and quarterly returns exist.

The Police Standing Orders are explicit on absenteeism and desertion. There is therefore no need for a national headcount order. This is not defensiveness. It is a reminder of how a disciplined institution actually functions, and a rebuke to those who believe manufacturing a crisis is the same as reporting one.

The National Police Service is not a political plaything. It is the institution that stands between order and chaos, between the rule of law and its absence. When its leadership is subjected to fabricated scandals designed to impute incompetence, the damage radiates outward: to officer morale, to public confidence, and ultimately to national security.

It's not proper to politicise the National Police Service to settle personal scores with the person of the IG. This is likely going to compromise national security. That is not hyperbole. An Inspector General forced to spend days rebutting inventions has less time for the things that matter. And an institution whose credibility is constantly under assault, becomes weaker with every cycle of falsehood and denial.

There is also a deeper issue of accountability. Kenyan media has a proud tradition of holding power to account. But that tradition is tarnished when outlets publish claims that collapse under the weight of a single phone call to police headquarters. Verification is not a luxury. It is the baseline of the craft.

It is a professional requirement that the media verify facts before publishing. Still, the media has a moral duty not to be used by the political elite to undermine national security through unverified publications.

The National Police Service has its flaws, no institution of its size and history does not. But the remedy for flaws is reform, scrutiny, and accountability, not invention of scandals designed to destroy individuals.

Inspector General Douglas Kanja has served for four decades, rising from recruit constable to Inspector General. He has commanded the General Service Unit, led counter-terrorism operations, and managed some of the most sensitive security portfolios in the nation. Whatever legitimate criticisms may be levelled at his tenure, and there are some, they cannot be adjudicated through fabricated headcount orders and anonymous briefings.

The deeper question is why the fabrication succeeded, even briefly. The answer lies in a media environment where speed outpaces verification, where the desire to wound a public figure overrides the obligation to check a fact.

-The writer comments on topical issues