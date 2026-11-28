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I read recently that publishers contracted to supply Grade 11 textbooks have slowed down production, with some suspending printing altogether, over the Sh7 billion the government still owes them for books already supplied.

Only about 30 per cent of the required Grade 11 textbooks had been printed by mid-November, yet learners are expected to move to the next stage of senior school in January 2027. The government had released Sh2 billion of the outstanding amount, with publishers still waiting for the balance.

This is happening even as the government trumpets its investment in education, pointing to more teachers recruited and increased budgetary allocations. The education sector has been allocated Sh784.5 billion in the 2026/27 financial year, up from Sh702 billion in 2025/26, according to Treasury figures.

The government also says it has recruited more than 100,000 teachers since 2022, including 24,000 interns in January 2026, while 20,000 intern teachers have been moved to permanent and pensionable terms. But if the government is serious about improving learning outcomes, it must recognise that teachers alone cannot deliver a curriculum without the books and other learning materials that support their work.

It is disheartening that we do not seem to appreciate the crucial role publishers play in implementing Competency-Based Education (CBE). I am aware that politicians are more likely to celebrate teacher recruitment and bursary allocations than the cost of getting books into schools. Appointment letters and bursaries provide tangible political currency.

They can be announced, photographed and dangled before constituents to shore up popularity in particular backyards. But, for once, let us look beyond the immediate political dividend and show concern for the future of this country.

Set against the Sh784.5 billion education budget, the Sh7 billion owed to publishers is less than one per cent, or roughly nine shillings for every thousand shillings allocated. That does not make the amount insignificant to the publishers waiting for it. On the contrary, it makes the failure to settle it all the more difficult to understand.

For a country that finds money for expensive political rallies and for flying in foreign football teams, paying businesses for books already delivered should not be an insurmountable task. I daresay that ensuring a smooth supply of Grade 11 books, after the bumpy transition to senior school in January 2026, would do more for the government's education record than another round of self-congratulation as the country approaches an election year.

Politics aside, we need to look at publishers as more than another category of government procurement partners. Millions of children are going through the CBE programme, and the work of publishers is not simply to supply books for these learners. It is also to help articulate, through the books, the values needed to nurture a united and patriotic citizenry, as envisaged in the national goals of education.

The CBE curriculum designs and supporting textbooks address pertinent issues that must be embedded in learning materials. These include values, citizenship, environmental awareness, social responsibility and the ability to apply knowledge to everyday life. Properly developed, such materials can help make Kenya a better country.

The curriculum also seeks to empower learners to identify challenges in their communities, devise solutions and create economic opportunities for themselves. This matters in a country where graduates enter an uncertain labour market and even experienced workers face insecurity. We should be equipping young people not merely to wait for jobs, but to think critically, solve problems and create value. Publishers, working with authors, illustrators, editors, designers and curriculum specialists, help translate those ambitions into material that learners and teachers can use.

Publishers are employers, too. Every delayed payment weakens an industry and, by extension, the wider economy. When free primary education was introduced in January 2003, the publishing industry expanded considerably. I should know. When we graduated and joined the industry, there were opportunities for typesetters, designers, proofreaders, editorial assistants, editors and pre-press specialists. It also stimulated printing and other businesses across the book value chain.

That expansion was reinforced by the Grand Coalition government's policy that publishers should not both publish books and sell them. The separation helped create a vibrant bookselling sub-sector. Sadly, the arrangement was undermined when some booksellers colluded with school managers to supply air instead of books.

The resulting pilferage and abuse of the system prompted the government to take over the procurement and direct distribution of books to schools. The government had to act to stem the leakage and protect public funds. But the change weakened booksellers and disrupted parts of the industry, costing jobs. It is against this backdrop that the current payment delays must be understood. An industry already operating under pressure cannot be expected to finance government procurement indefinitely.

For a literary column, the question is what all this means for the creative and literary sub-sector. When payments to publishers are delayed, their cash flow is constrained. They struggle to meet operating costs and, inevitably, payments to authors, including royalties for textbook writers, are pushed back. This is demoralising for writers, some of whom may decide that the time and expertise required to produce learning materials are no longer worth the uncertain returns.

The consequences extend beyond textbook writing. A publisher struggling to stay afloat has little room to invest in new manuscripts for plays, novels, short stories, memoirs, autobiographies and other works that enrich our cultural life.

Such investment is how new voices are discovered, stories preserved and the intellectual life of society renewed. If publishers are reduced to servicing procurement contracts and chasing delayed payments, the space for risk-taking and literary discovery inevitably shrinks.

We must stop viewing development only as a mortar-and-steel affair. Roads, classrooms, laboratories and other infrastructure matter, but so do the ideas, stories, values and imagination that give development meaning. We must see ourselves as a spiritual, cultural and intellectual society, not merely consumers of shiny things.

Publishers are not just traders delivering boxes of books. At their best, they are partners in education and custodians of the stories and ideas through which a nation understands itself.

If we want the values and leaders of tomorrow to be nurtured, we must empower and deal fairly with the publishers and other partners helping us build that future.