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A Kenyan can enjoy the music, catch a lift home and still wake up on election morning determined to send the man who organised the rally into retirement. [PCS]

If I were William Ruto, the man I would want beside me after a rally is the fellow who can switch off the microphone, open the voter register and tell me how many people must change their minds for me to lose my job. I would give him one instruction. Leave out everybody whose only qualification as a supporter is that somebody heard him shouting “Tutam!” A Kenyan can enjoy the music, catch a lift home and still wake up on election morning determined to send the man who organised the rally into retirement.

Start with a proposition doing the rounds. Could Rigathi Gachagua, or another candidate backed by a united opposition, collect eight million votes across Mount Kenya, Nakuru and Nairobi by matching Uhuru Kenyatta’s performance in 2013? The political instinct behind the question is sound. The answer requires a pencil. For this exercise, I count Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Meru, Tharaka-Nithi, Embu and Laikipia as Mount Kenya. Add Nakuru and Nairobi, and those eleven counties had 8.19 million registered voters in 2022. That is where the eight million comes from.

Now consider Nairobi. Uhuru won about 47 per cent of its valid presidential votes in 2013. Apply that share to the capital’s 2.42 million registered voters in 2022 and he gets roughly 1.14 million, even if everybody votes and every ballot counts. Repeat the calculation county by county across all eleven and the opposition candidate gets approximately 6.37 million. Seven in ten registered voters casting valid ballots in each county would bring that figure to 4.46 million. Anyone promising eight million on these assumptions owes us an explanation of where the extra ballots come from.

The correction should offer State House little comfort. Think about what happens when a voter who supported Ruto in 2022 walks into the booth and chooses his principal challenger. The President loses one vote and his opponent gains one. A hundred thousand such decisions move the gap between them by two hundred thousand. Ruto therefore has two questions to answer on the mountain. How many of his former supporters will stay home? How many will get up early precisely because they want to vote against him? The second group should worry him considerably more.

Give the President a generous hearing in the Rift Valley. Assume he matches Uhuru’s 2013 percentages in Baringo, Kericho, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, West Pokot, Elgeyo-Marakwet and Bomet. Those seven counties had about 2.43 million registered voters in 2022. The calculation yields approximately 2.07 million votes at full participation, or 1.45 million if seven in ten cast valid ballots. That is a formidable foundation. Yet a farmer in Bomet has as much right as a shopkeeper in Karatina to examine the family accounts and ask what another five years would do for the household.

Now grant Ruto an even more generous assumption. Suppose Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori give him the percentages Raila Odinga commanded in 2013. On the same register, that produces another 2.07 million votes at full participation, or roughly 1.45 million at seven in ten. Consider what this asks of Siaya. More than 99 per cent of its valid presidential votes went to Raila that year. What personal claim does William Ruto have on comparable affection? Which undertaking by a party official could bind a single grandmother in Bondo when she draws the curtain behind her?

Put the three sums beside one another and resist the temptation to declare a winner. Each candidate will collect votes in counties assigned here to the other. Twenty-five counties remain outside the exercise altogether. A national result of 65–35 is conceivable, but anyone presenting it as the answer to these three sums has skipped most of the examination. Nor should anybody explain an imagined Ruto tally by pointing fingers at Ugandans or Somalis. Kenyan Somalis have the same political standing as other Kenyan citizens. An allegation of unlawful voting requires evidence against identifiable conduct. A surname proves nothing.

The harder question belongs to the opposition. Would a voter in Nyeri who trusts Gachagua turn out with equal determination for a coalition partner he endorses? Would that partner’s supporters return the courtesy if the choice went the other way? I would take one principal arriving in a difficult constituency, asking his own disappointed supporters to vote for somebody else, over a dozen photographs of smiling gentlemen signing agreements in Nairobi. That visit would tell us something the register cannot.

As for “Tutam,” the interesting moment comes when the master of ceremonies lowers his microphone. People resume conversations about school fees, work and the price of getting home. If I were Ruto, I would listen there before committing myself to another campaign. Resignation might sound extreme. Expecting the citizens who carried you into office to carry you again, after you have given them reason to regret the first journey, strikes me as a considerably greater gamble. Five times a night sounds excessive. One honest look at the figures ought to keep a man awake until morning anyway.