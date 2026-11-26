Audio By Vocalize

Armed people patrol the streets of Bukavu in the Democratic Republic of Congo. [AFP]

The establishment of the Front for Refoundation of the Nation (FRN) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo surprised no one. What has surprised observers is how fast the new alliance has escalated the fight in eastern Congo, and the weapons it is using to do it.

The level of escalation is in part being driven by the increasing use of advanced weaponry by the FRN and its subordinate paramilitary group, M23, including drones. Equipment like this does not come cheaply, and it raises questions about where such advanced arms were sourced. Multiple UN reports point the finger at Rwanda, and the US has gone as far as sanctioning Rwanda’s Ministry of Defence.

The public launch of FRN added another player to the expanding, chaotic ecosystem of warring factions and rebel groups in the mineral-rich provinces of North and South Kivu. The presence and experience of FRN’s leader, Joseph Kabila, the Congolese ex-president, is supposed to give the armed group some level of political credibility. There is one problem. Kabila was sentenced to death in 2025 for treason and crimes against humanity, many of them allegedly committed in the very provinces his alliance now fights over.

According to the Centre for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies, the group ‘aims to present a national challenge to Kinshasa’. However, the FRN operates an armed wing, whose leading faction is M23.

Legitimate political movements do not need an army. The scale and depth of their paramilitary organisations suggest they need one for purposes beyond everyday security. M23 are active in extractive operations in North East DRC and is heavily supported by the Rwandan government, according to multiple reports from the UN and the US.

Of concern to observers of the conflict in North Kivu is the growing level of sophisticated weaponry being used by groups under the FRN. In a review of recent operations in the conflict, Critical Threats cites increasing instances of the FRN using one-way strike drones to attack Congolese Government positions in recent months.

The FRN’s offensive through Kahuzi-Biega National Park in early November marked a step change. According to Critical Threats, its fighters advanced using drones and anti-air defence systems, seizing Bitale, Bulambika and Bunyakiri and taking between 20 and 60 kilometres of the RN3 highway in two days. On October 30, an FRN drone strike near Minembwe reportedly killed at least seven Congolese special forces soldiers.

Rifles and rockets have fuelled rebellion in the Kivus for decades, but air defence is a different matter. Shielding an advance from government aircraft takes equipment, training and money that rebel movements rarely have on their own.

In addition to simple one-way drones, the reports by the UN Group of Experts also cite M23’s increasing use of loitering munitions, jet turbine-powered drones, counter-drone technology and even GPS jamming equipment. The use of such high-tech military equipment by a rebel group highlights the growing access the rebel alliance enjoys to advanced military support. This weaponry is inflicting greater damage on government troops, and also on the civilians caught inside this widening conflict.

So where does a rebel alliance led by a man on death row get weapons like these? The UN Group of Experts 2026 report says that Rwanda is either a key provider of these ‘critical’ weapons, or it provides M23 access to them. Rwandan support for M23 is described as providing military technology and support to allow sustained operations.

The anti-air threat is not new; in mid-2025, UN experts reported that Rwanda had deployed high-tech systems capable of neutralising aircraft, handing the rebels a decisive tactical advantage over DRC’s army. In December 2025, Washington told the UN Security Council that Rwanda had moved surface-to-air missiles and other heavy weaponry into North and South Kivu to aid M23.

Congolese rebel alliances can purchase small arms, and some simple rocket-type weaponry relatively easily. But drones, loitering munitions, and even counter-drone technology are far harder to come by for rebel groups, and much more expensive. Political rebels don’t often find themselves with access to these weapons.

With conservative estimates cited in the UN’s 2025 report of between 6,000 and 7,000 Rwandan Defence Force soldiers deployed in North and South Kivu, the trail from the FRN’s drones back to Rwanda is becoming clearer.