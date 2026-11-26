Nominated MP Sabina Chege claimed that a fellow legislator stole her week-old iPhone during a chaotic House sitting. [File, Standard]

High drama gripped the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon after Nominated MP Sabina Chege publicly claimed that a fellow legislator stole her week-old iPhone during a chaotic House sitting, demanding that Speaker Moses Wetang’ula unmask the culprit captured on parliamentary CCTV.

Standing on the floor of the House, Chege recounted how the device vanished amid a heated confrontation on the Minority side in June 2023 and was later tracked to Nairobi’s Donholm estate, sparking murmurs, uneasy glances and a heated debate over integrity inside the august House.