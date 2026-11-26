Linda Mwananchi leader Edwin Sifuna interacts with Kenyans during his visit to Maryland, USA. [Courtesy, Linda Mwananchi]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has challenged opposition leaders to move beyond the pursuit of a united front against President William Ruto and agree on what they intend to do differently if they capture power in the 2027 General Election.

Sifuna warned that the opposition could squander the public goodwill currently driving calls for Ruto's removal if its leaders fail to agree on the reasons Kenyans want a change of government and the kind of country they intend to build after his exit.