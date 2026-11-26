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Chief Justice Martha Koome during the launch of SOJAR annual report on November 20 2026. [David Gichuru,Standard]

With slightly over eight months until the next general election, the Judiciary has embarked on training magistrates nationwide to handle electoral disputes.

The Judiciary has already conducted Electoral Dispute Resolution (EDR) training sessions for Supreme Court and High Court judges, which mainly handle high-level disputes.

Speaking during the magistrates training forum, High Court Principal Judge Justice Eric Ogola underscored the significance of electoral adjudication, which he noted carries consequences beyond the courtrooms.

"Elections stir deep emotions. Court decisions shape national stability and public trust. Those handling election petitions must treat every matter with seriousness and speed without frivolity," said Ogola, who is a member of the Judiciary Committee on Elections (JCE).

On her part, High Court Judge Lady Justice Emily Ominde stated that the Judiciary's preparedness is key to serving Kenyans, adding that all have a right to fair elections with fair electoral dispute resolutions.

"There is a need for structured readiness across every level of the Judiciary before, during, and after the 2027 polls. This underscores the need to build capacity ahead of disputes," said Justice Ominde.

Ms Caroline Kabucho, the Registrar of Magistrates’ Courts, noted that judicial officers, especially magistrates, carry the weight of electoral justice across all 47 counties.

"It is our call for you to work with speed, fairness and within the law. Integrity remains paramount to your service to Kenyans.Kenyans don’t judge us by neat spreadsheets; they judge us by how they are treated when they walk into our courts,” said Kabucho.

The training adds to the recent swearing-in of 18 newly appointed ad hoc members of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal, where Chief Justice Martha Koome urged for early preparation across institutions, personnel, case flow, technology, and regional court stations.