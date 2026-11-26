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The development marks a significant step towards operationalising the technology city as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), allowing businesses within the zone to benefit from streamlined customs procedures when moving goods into and out of the facility. [File,Standard]

A new customs arrangement is expected to ease the movement of goods and strengthen Kenya’s appeal to investors, following the designation of Konza Technopolis as a Customs Area and allocation of a customs code by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The development marks a significant step towards operationalising the technology city as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), allowing businesses within the zone to benefit from streamlined customs procedures when moving goods into and out of the facility.

Technopolis Development Authority Chief Executive Officer John Paul Okwiri said the designation addresses a critical component of the investment environment needed to attract businesses to the zone.

“The gazettement of Konza Technopolis as a Customs Area and the allocation of a customs code is a significant step towards making our Special Economic Zone fully operational. It will facilitate the movement of goods, simplify customs processes and create a more enabling environment for investors seeking to establish and expand their operations at Konza Technopolis,” said Okwiri.

The designation is expected to particularly benefit manufacturers, technology firms and other investors whose operations depend on the importation of equipment, raw materials and other supplies.

Okwiri said the development complements ongoing efforts to provide investors with infrastructure, services and regulatory support necessary to establish and operate businesses.

The latest milestone builds on the gazettement of Konza Technopolis as a Special Economic Zone in July 2019, when the government positioned the project as a hub for technology, innovation, industrial development and investment.

The allocation of a customs code provides an additional operational framework for businesses, particularly those involved in manufacturing and technology development, where efficient clearance and movement of goods are essential to operations.

Okwiri said cooperation among government agencies had been instrumental in advancing the project, citing the support of KRA and the Special Economic Zones Authority.

“This milestone demonstrates the importance of collaboration among government institutions in creating an attractive and competitive investment environment. We appreciate the Kenya Revenue Authority and the Special Economic Zones Authority for their continued partnership and support in translating the vision of Konza Technopolis into tangible investment opportunities,” he said.

The authority says it has continued to develop the infrastructure and institutional frameworks required to support investment, industrial growth, innovation and employment creation.

The operationalisation of the Special Economic Zone is part of the government's broader ambition to attract local and international investment while accelerating Kenya's transition into a knowledge-based economy.