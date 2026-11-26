Audio By Vocalize

Michael Mungoma - Director Youth Education Network.

As a powerful El Niño drenches the region and foreign aid retreats, a landmark global report asks East Africa an uncomfortable question: what will 850 million people eat in 2050, and on whose land?

In a remote clinic in Turkana, the most valuable thing on the shelf is not a machine or a drug. It is a sachet of peanut paste. Ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) blends groundnuts, milk powder, oil, sugar and micronutrients into a paste that can pull a severely wasted child back from the brink within weeks.

East Africa has learned that the paste is also a product of geopolitics. When Washington froze foreign aid in 2025, contracts to make and ship it were suspended. The United States had been paying for roughly half the world's supply; in Ethiopia, it provided two-thirds of all RUTF in 2023 and 2024. Turkana clinics ran dry. Some funding was restored, but UNICEF's projection of adequate Kenyan stock stretched only to June 2026. What happens next? Now the rain has returned, and it is not gentle.

By late July, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) expected El Niño to cross strong-event thresholds and peak toward the end of 2026. Coupled with a positive Indian Ocean Dipole, it tilts the odds toward an extreme October–December short rains season, with forecasters citing 1997–98 and 2023 as comparisons.

Those were years of drowned roads, collapsed bridges and rotting harvests. Kenya, which lost at least 66 people to floods by mid-March this year, is bracing again. Somalia is still recovering from short rains that all but failed in late 2025. Floods after drought are a recipe that breaks pastoral economies.

Against this backdrop, the 2025 EAT-Lancet Commission on healthy, sustainable and just food systems deserves a wide audience. Drawing on eleven global models, its commissioners, among them African scholars Jemimah Njuki and Namukolo Covic, conclude that food is the single largest cause of humanity's breach of the planet's safe limits, driving nearly 30 percent of greenhouse gas emissions. Shifting toward their Planetary Health Diet could prevent about 15 million premature deaths a year.

To East African ears, that diet sounds familiar because it includes whole grains, legumes, vegetables, fruit and nuts, with modest animal foods. We enjoy our githeri, groundnuts, sukuma, omena and millet. The report notes that many low-income cuisines are already closer to the target than those of wealthy nations, which is encouraging.

It adds that where children are undernourished, modest increases in milk, eggs and fish are part of the cure, and that children and women of reproductive age on plant-heavy diets may need fortified foods or supplements.

The current prolonged milk shortage and the high cost of the controlled packets available on supermarket shelves do not help the situation.

Supplements are part of a healthy food system, not an emergency add-on, yet the region's supply is imported, donor-financed and one budget cycle from collapse. How do we turn domestic financing from boardroom talk into reality?

The Commission's most politically charged finding concerns who causes the damage and who absorbs it. The wealthiest 30 percent of countries drive more than 70 percent of the food system's planetary pressure, yet it is herders in Garissa and rice farmers in Ahero who are washed out.

Only about one percent of humanity lives in what the report calls a safe and just space, and 2.8 billion people cannot afford a healthy diet. It even proposes that no four firms should control more than 40 percent of any core food market, a pointed message for a region whose seed, fertiliser and grain trade is concentrating in fewer hands.

Seedless fruits and vegetables feed a vicious cycle, leaving small-scale farmers perennially spending on seed for the next planting, without a cushion when the previous harvest has failed.

UN projections put Eastern Africa's population near 855 million by 2050. UNICEF estimates that Ethiopia adds nearly 11,000 newborns a day, Tanzania over 6,500, Uganda close to 5,000 and Kenya about 4,000.

A silent consensus has settled across the region: that prosperity runs through factories, industrial parks, export zones and gated estates, and that the farmland beneath them is a fair price. Peri-urban coffee, agroforestry and dairy land become housing; fertile valleys become warehouses. Industrial zones go where roads and rivers run best, usually where farming is best.

The EAT-Lancet report does not argue against industry. It suggests stopping the conversion of forests and rangelands into farms, keeping agriculture within a fixed land budget, and growing more on land already under agriculture, what the Commission calls "smarter food production on less land."

For a region surrendering prime farmland to concrete while pushing cultivation into fragile drylands, the outlook is frightening. Arable land is the one input no factory can manufacture. Sacrificing it is not industrialisation; it is borrowing against the next generation's supper.

The Commission's models show global output of fruit, vegetables and nuts rising about 63 percent by 2050. This is an opportunity for job creation. Importantly, governments should shift subsidies from staple maize toward legumes, nuts and horticulture. The report recommends keeping 20 to 25 percent natural habitat in and around farmland, through riverbank strips and agroforestry, precisely what slows floodwater and holds soil when El Niño arrives. Noting that a third of food is never eaten, it urges low-income countries to invest in storage and logistics. We need cold rooms and all-weather roads, whose absence turns every flood into a hunger season.

It also points toward nutritional sovereignty. It calls for protecting traditional diets where indigenous foods remain the backbone of communities, building school meals on local produce, and using the buying power of schools and hospitals to guarantee sustainable farmers a market.

Therapeutic and fortified foods made from East African groundnuts, beans, coconut oil, sorghum and milk, bought through pooled EAC and IGAD procurement, would be industrial policy of the right kind. We need factories that feed farms rather than replace them.

When the floodwaters recede, East Africa will face a familiar choice: rebuild what was there, or rebuild differently. The sachet of peanut paste on a Turkana shelf, the swollen Nyando river and the tractor at the edge of a maize field are not three stories. They are one. The question is whether the region's leaders will read it before the next El Niño writes it for them.